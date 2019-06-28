Russell denies wanting to leave Williams

Jun.28 (GMM) George Russell has denied he is pushing for a move to a faster F1 team.

Although stranded at the back, the reigning Formula 2 champion is nonetheless impressing at Williams as he utterly dominates his teammate Robert Kubica.

21-year-old Russell might therefore be forgiven for lamenting that his fellow rookies including Alex Albon and Lando Norris are getting more attention.

“Actually, no,” Russell said in Austria.

“I’m only interested in the feedback of my team and from Mercedes, not what the press is saying.”

So he said he is not trying to secure a more competitive cockpit other than a Williams for 2020.

“Right now I am only interested in being at Williams, with the support of Mercedes, so that in the coming years I am either driving a white or a silver car,” said Russell.

He also did not want to talk about the news that former technical boss Paddy Lowe’s leave of absence has now turned into full departure from Williams.

“Paddy himself decided to leave,” Russell said. “But it has nothing to do with me.

“I think this question is better asked to Claire Williams.”

Related News

  • 28/11/2018 ‘No doubts’ about Kubica return – Lowe Nov.28 (GMM) George Russell says he can work together as a team with Robert Kubica next year. On paper, Williams' new F1 lineup looks potentially explosive, with the new F2 champion […]
  • 07/06/2019 ‘Youngster’ Norris hits back at Hamilton Jun.7 (GMM) Lando Norris has hit back at Lewis Hamilton for saying Formula 1 is now "quite easy" for young drivers. In the FIA press conference in Montreal, the five time world champion […]
  • 20/02/2019 Wednesday testing for Williams ‘a miracle’ Feb.20 (GMM) All eyes are on the Williams garage ahead of the third day of testing in Barcelona. The struggling British team missed the first two days of 2019 running, amid rumours of […]
  • 09/05/2019 Situation ‘extremely difficult’ for Williams drivers May 9 (GMM) Claire Williams says the Williams team's current situation has nothing to do with its drivers. Robert Kubica returned to F1 this year amid much fanfare, while his teammate is […]
  • 26/02/2019 Russell defends Williams after test delay Feb.26 (GMM) George Russell has defended Williams after the struggling British team's high profile 2019 car delay. Already dead last in 2018, Williams missed the first two days of […]
  • 25/02/2019 Russell says Kubica must ‘cooperate, not compete’ Feb.25 (GMM) George Russell says he and teammate Robert Kubica need to work together rather than fight in the wake of Williams' delayed start to winter testing. Problems with the design […]
  • 07/06/2019 Kubica plays down battle with Russell Jun.7 (GMM) Robert Kubica has played down his battle with Williams teammate George Russell. There was much fanfare about Kubica's return to F1 this year after an eight year absence with […]
  • 30/04/2019 Simulator driver leaves McLaren Apr.30 (GMM) A developing driver has left McLaren. In February, Dutchman Nyck de Vries said he hopes that after George Russell, Lando Norris and Alexander Albon, he will be the next to […]
  • 10/11/2018 Kubica set to claim second Williams seat Nov.10 (GMM) Robert Kubica looks to have secured the second race seat at Williams for 2019. The Pole was also reportedly weighing up a long-term Ferrari test role, but a British […]
  • 24/11/2018 Kubica could attract top team attention – Wolff Nov.24 (GMM) Robert Kubica could return to the front of the grid in formula one. That is the view of Toto Wolff, after the Williams team announced that the Pole will make his F1 racing […]