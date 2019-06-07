Upgrade not enough to match Ferrari engine – Bottas

30/05/2019 Mercedes to have ‘new engine’ in Canada May 30 (GMM) Mercedes' rivals should be worried about the latest news coming out of the dominant F1 team. Lewis Hamilton, who attended Niki Lauda's funeral on Wednesday, had said before […]
04/06/2015 Ferrari could take on Mercedes in Canada – Surer Jun.4 (GMM) F1 pundit Marc Surer thinks Ferrari could be set to take on Mercedes this weekend in Canada. Reports this week suggested an engine performance upgrade for the Italian team […]
04/06/2019 Rivals expecting Ferrari to be strong in Canada Jun.4 (GMM) Mercedes could have a tougher challenge on its hands this weekend in Canada. Although the German team has proved utterly dominant in 2019, winning all six races so far, the […]
05/06/2015 Hamilton unmoved two weeks after Monaco Jun.5 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton insisted he has "moved on" after Monaco, as reporters pressed hard about the strategy blunder that cost him a deserved victory. The world champion has said […]
26/03/2017 Drivers happy with ‘8G’ new-generation F1 cars Mar.26 (GMM) F1 drivers say the cars of 2017 are living up to expectations. Laptimes in qualifying were far from the predictions of 4-5 seconds per lap faster, but Max Verstappen said […]
03/06/2015 Ferrari closing power gap to Mercedes – report Jun.3 (GMM) Ferrari's token-upgraded engine will bring it just 15 horse power short of dominant Mercedes' turbo V6. That is the claim of Germany's Sport Bild as the world of F1 begins to […]
13/05/2019 Binotto admits potential issue with car ‘concept’ May 13 (GMM) Mattia Binotto says Ferrari will not "give up" on the 2019 title. The Maranello team fast-tracked its Canada-spec engine upgrade for Barcelona, but Mercedes moved further […]
13/10/2015 Raikkonen happy to support Vettel’s title charge Oct.13 (GMM) Kimi Raikkonen says he has no problem playing a supportive team role if it will help his teammate Sebastian Vettel win the 2015 title. Indeed, with German Vettel now moving […]