Wolff optimistic of finding seat for Ocon

01/07/2018 Renault wants quick decision over Sainz Jul.1 (GMM) Carlos Sainz could be let go by Renault if Red Bull does not quickly sign up its drivers for 2019. That is warning of Cyril Abiteboul, the Renault team boss. Currently, […]
28/07/2018 Abiteboul admits Renault could sign Ocon Jul.28 (GMM) Cyril Abiteboul has admitted that Renault could swap Carlos Sainz for Esteban Ocon in 2019. The French team has been saying all year that it is happy with Sainz, who is 'on […]
22/07/2018 Ocon could switch to Renault in 2019 Jul.22 (GMM) Esteban Ocon has emerged as a serious contender to switch to Renault in 2019. It is believed he is the main candidate should Red Bull rescind its 'loan' to the French team […]
08/06/2019 Ocon ‘working hard’ for 2020 race seat Jun.8 (GMM) Esteban Ocon says his hopes of returning to the grid next year remain high. Having missed out on a seat for 2019, the former Force India driver now travels the calendar as […]
08/09/2016 Ocon seems destined for Renault seat Sep.8 (GMM) Esteban Ocon's future at Renault appears all but guaranteed. The French works team has reportedly told Kevin Magnussen that a decision about the 2017 driver lineup is now […]
22/06/2019 Silly season revving up at Paul Ricard Jun.22 (GMM) F1's silly season is shifting into another gear in the Paul Ricard paddock. Firstly, given Valtteri Bottas' most recent performance dip, there are claims Toto Wolff wants to […]
03/10/2018 Ocon situation not Renault’s fault – Abiteboul Oct.3 (GMM) Cyril Abiteboul has hit back at rival team boss Toto Wolff over the plight of French driver Esteban Ocon. Recently, Wolff slammed the chiefs at Renault and McLaren for […]
25/07/2018 Ocon not yet guaranteed Renault seat Jul.25 (GMM) Carlos Sainz is not yet out of the running to keep his Renault seat for 2019. What is known is that Nico Hulkenberg is staying with the French works team. "I am still […]
07/08/2018 Renault had to sign Ricciardo – Abiteboul Aug.7 (GMM) Renault had to jump at the chance to sign Daniel Ricciardo. That is the view of the French team's boss Cyril Abiteboul, after it was announced that Australian Ricciardo is […]