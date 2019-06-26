Zandvoort boss plays down Dutch GP doubts

Jun.26 (GMM) Zandvoort boss Robert van Overdijk has played down concerns about the circuit’s place on the 2020 calendar.

Although a contract between the promoter and Liberty Media has been signed, Pirelli is not keen on Zandvoort’s plans for an 18-degree banked corner.

And it is believed the race only has provisional status for 2020 until all of the other required circuit modifications are approved.

“That asterisk (provisional status) was already there during the announcement in May,” van Overdijk told De Telegraaf newspaper.

“The only reason for it is that the FIA’s World Motor Sport Council meets only a few times every year to formalise such matters. That will happen later this year.

“We do not need to worry about the grand prix,” he insisted.

Van Overdijk also played down suggestions any further delay in approval and then construction of the modifications could endanger the race further down the road.

“We are working out the final details with the FIA and FOM,” he insisted.

“We are still planning for most of the work to be ready before the end of the year.”



