Boss admits Renault may re-sign Hulkenberg

Jul.27 (GMM) Cyril Abiteboul has hinted that Renault would like to re-sign Nico Hulkenberg for 2020.

The German driver is out of contract at the end of the season, and has been linked with a potential move to Haas.

According to the rumours, Hulkenberg could be replaced by Frenchman Esteban Ocon, who has confirmed that Mercedes is happy if he is “loaned” to a rival team.

But Hulkenberg said at Hockenheim that he could stay in yellow.

“Nothing is set in stone, but I think it’s quite likely that I will stay,” he said.

Abiteboul, the Renault team boss, does not deny that.

“If we continue with Nico, we would have the same driver pairing as the previous year for the first time, and that consistency can be very helpful,” he said.



