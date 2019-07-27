Ocon set to kick off driver market – Steiner

26/07/2019 ‘First goal’ to stay at Haas – Grosjean Jul.26 (GMM) Romain Grosjean has admitted his place at Haas for 2020 may not be secure.
According to paddock rumours, there are several candidates to replace him, including Esteban Ocon, […]
22/07/2019 No driver decision before summer break – Steiner Jul.22 (GMM) Haas is not ready to consider its 2020 driver lineup.
The issue of the American team's drivers is a hot topic at present, after boss Gunther Steiner admitted his fury […]
27/06/2019 Steiner plays down Haas driver change rumours Jun.27 (GMM) Gunther Steiner has played down speculation Haas will have a change of drivers for 2020.
The American team seems happy with Kevin Magnussen, but rumours suggest Romain […]
30/03/2017 Haas has ‘best drivers possible’ – Steiner Mar.30 (GMM) Team boss Gunther Steiner has defended Haas' 2017 driver lineup.
Ahead of the season, the new American outfit replaced ousted 2016 driver Esteban Gutierrez with Renault […]
25/11/2016 Renault recommended Magnussen to Haas Nov.25 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen is heading to Haas with the recommendation of many in the F1 paddock, including those at his current team Renault.
That is the claim of Haas team boss […]
06/08/2018 Haas to consider Grosjean seat ‘after summer’ Aug.6 (GMM) Haas is still giving little away about the future of Romain Grosjean.
It is believed Kevin Magnussen, at least, has done enough to stay with the American team for 2019.
Boss […]
15/05/2018 Boss defends Grosjean amid new career crisis May 15 (GMM) Gunther Steiner has defended under-fire Haas driver Romain Grosjean.
The Frenchman is having a bad start to 2018, and is yet to score a single point compared to his on-form […]
28/09/2018 Haas could announce drivers at Sochi Sep.28 (GMM) Haas is edging ever nearer to announcing its full 2019 driver lineup.
Kevin Magnussen, who is almost certainly staying, admitted at Sochi that the delay is […]
24/10/2016 Haas ‘expected more’ from Gutierrez – boss Oct.24 (GMM) Haas boss Gunther Steiner has admitted a question mark is hanging over Esteban Gutierrez's future.
While the Mexican is backed significantly by Carlos Slim and has the […]