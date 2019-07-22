Bottas says title battle ‘between me and Lewis’

Jul.22 (GMM) Valtteri Bottas thinks he is in a head-to-head battle for the 2019 title with his Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton.

After a strong start to the season, the Finn has lost ground to Hamilton in recent races but he says he remains determined to win.

“We’re not even halfway through the season. A lot can still happen,” Bottas is quoted by Racingnews365.

“It seems to be between me and Lewis. We have made a big gap to the rest but I’m focusing on myself and how I can catch up with Lewis.”

Currently, the gap to Hamilton is 39 points, and Bottas says he will look to Mercedes to help him close it.

“At times the engineers can help make the difference based on the data,” he said.

“Lewis is faster in the slow corners and is better at managing the tyres. The data shows me where I need to improve but it’s up to me to make it happen in the car.”



Share this story:

Tweet

Email

Print

