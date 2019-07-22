Mick Schumacher not giving up on F1

Jul.22 (GMM) Mick Schumacher says he is not disheartened even though his first Formula 2 season is not going to plan.
Amid massive public interest in his road to F1, Michael Schumacher’s son is currently just 14th overall in the F2 points standings.
“No star has fallen from the sky,” the 20-year-old told DPA news agency when asked about the F2 struggle.
“Of course it has not been easy and we’ve had a bit of bad luck lately, but you learn the most from harder times,” said Schumacher.
The German is yet to even finish on the podium, but insisted: “I think we’re on the right track.
“We have shown that we have the speed and the potential to be at the front.”
Schumacher said it is normal for drivers in the junior categories to have setbacks on the way to Formula 1.
“Everyone has to go through hard times but I’m taking one step at a time,” he said. “I feel more and more comfortable in this environment and hopefully it will soon be time for me to move up to Formula 1.
“When this happens is difficult to answer, as you also have to be lucky enough to get a vacant seat, so I’ll keep going and keep my fingers crossed.”
