Hamilton’s father urges Alonso to return

04/03/2019 McLaren ‘at the back’ – Marko Mar.4 (GMM) Fernando Alonso says McLaren has made a "surprisingly good" step forward in some areas for 2019.
The Spaniard has stepped down from his role as a race driver, but whilst […]
10/10/2017 Massa should retire – Marko Oct.10 (GMM) Dr Helmut Marko thinks Felipe Massa should retire.
The rebuke comes after the lapped Fernando Alonso and Massa, the Brazilian F1 veteran, held up Max Verstappen in the […]
11/03/2019 Verstappen unsure over 2019 title tilt Mar.11 (GMM) Max Verstappen is not ready to declare himself a real challenger for the 2019 title.
His boss at Red Bull, Dr Helmut Marko, has named the Dutchman alongside Lewis Hamilton […]
14/02/2019 Marko thinks Red Bull-Honda can be ‘at the front’ Feb.14 (GMM) Recently, former F1 driver Robert Doornbos said he would be watching Max Verstappen's face after he steps out of the 2019 Red Bull-Honda for the first time.
"Max will know […]
10/07/2019 Gasly can do ‘much more’ for Red Bull – Horner Jul.10 (GMM) Amid intensifying speculation about Pierre Gasly's future, the Frenchman's bosses insist they are still supporting him.
Rumours Gasly could be ousted by Red Bull reached […]
17/06/2019 F1 ‘not always boring’ – Alonso Jun.17 (GMM) Fernando Alonso has denied that Formula 1 is boring.
The mercurial Spaniard quit F1 at the end of last year, and McLaren boss Zak Brown says there is no room at the Woking […]
11/02/2016 Red Bull’s Marko says F1 drivers overpaid Feb.11 (GMM) Two prominent F1 chiefs disagree over the issue of whether formula one drivers are grossly overpaid. It is believed top stars like Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso and […]
08/02/2017 Hamilton could be Bottas ‘career killer’ – father Feb.8 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton's father has fired an ominous warning in the direction of Mercedes newcomer Valtteri Bottas.
Anthony Hamilton, who guided his son's early career in formula […]
27/09/2018 Red Bull focus ‘clearly’ on 2019 – Marko Sep.27 (GMM) Dr Helmut Marko says Red Bull's focus has "clearly" switched to 2019.
The energy drink owned team started the year with championship ambitions, but key official Marko […]
06/06/2018 Ricciardo waiting for Hamilton to sign – Marko Jun.6 (GMM) Daniel Ricciardo has put his Red Bull talks on hold until Lewis Hamilton signs a new deal at Mercedes.
That is not the claim of F1's speculative grapevine, but instead that […]