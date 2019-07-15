Raikkonen could have worked harder in F1 – Rosberg

12/06/2018 Rosberg tells Mercedes to keep drivers Jun.12 (GMM) Nico Rosberg would advise Mercedes to re-sign both of its drivers for 2019.
Both Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas are out of contract at the end of this season.
Rosberg […]
06/05/2019 Bottas hopes for 2020 Mercedes deal May 6 (GMM) Valtteri Bottas is hoping to be retained by Mercedes beyond 2019.
The Finn had a bad 2018 season, but after four races and a new attitude in 2019 he is leading the world […]
05/07/2018 Kubica to know 2019 race chances within months Jul.5 (GMM) Robert Kubica says he will know in the next few months if his chances of returning to the grid in 2019 are realistic.
The Pole is currently the reserve driver at Williams, […]
11/11/2018 Bottas partnership ‘best ever in F1’ – Hamilton Nov.11 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton thinks his partnership with Valtteri Bottas is one of the best in F1 history.
While Hamilton raced to the title, his Mercedes teammate has failed to win a […]
14/01/2017 All F1 tracks set for 2017 upgrades Jan.14 (GMM) Every F1 circuit will be tweaked and upgraded to accommodate this year's much faster cars.
That is the news from the governing FIA, whose safety chief Laurent Mekies said he […]
21/07/2015 Rosberg sure he can win 2015 title Jul.21 (GMM) Nico Rosberg is sure he can keep pushing teammate Lewis Hamilton in the fight for the 2015 title. Last year, the Mercedes pair had a close duel for spoils, with Hamilton […]
20/09/2018 Rosberg would forbid daughters from racing Sep.20 (GMM) Nico Rosberg says he would forbid his daughters from becoming racing drivers.
The now 33-year-old quit formula one altogether immediately after winning the 2016 world […]
23/01/2015 Dallara starts work on 2016 Haas car Jan.23 (GMM) F1 newcomer Haas has begun to work on its first car for 2016, Omnicorse reports. While the team will be based alongside the Nascar arm in North Carolina, with a second HQ […]
27/07/2016 Doornbos sides with Hamilton over yellow flags Jul.27 (GMM) A former F1 driver has sided with world champion Lewis Hamilton over the yellow flag controversy of Hungary.
Many think Hamilton's stance against teammate Nico Rosberg not […]