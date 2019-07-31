Ocon hopes for 2020 ‘answers’ during August break

Jul.31 (GMM) Esteban Ocon is expecting his mobile phone to have a busy August break.

Most of the rest of the Formula 1 world will take a well-deserved break in August as the factories mandatorily shut down.

But Haas boss Gunther Steiner thinks Mercedes reserve Ocon is the key to the 2020 silly season, as he pushes to return to the grid next year.

With Mercedes’ assistance, the French driver is being promoted for potential seats at the works team, Renault, Racing Point, Haas and Williams.

“We will see what will happen to me. I will have more answers after Budapest,” Ocon told the French broadcaster Canal Plus.

When asked about the forthcoming August break, Ocon answered: “There will be a lot of things going on for me.

“It’s clear that it’s going to be a break where my phone will be heating up a lot,” he smiled.

“But as long as there are things happening and people talking about me, it’s a good thing.

“What I really hope for is to find a competitive car. My dream is always to win titles and races, so I want to come back as soon as possible,” said Ocon.



