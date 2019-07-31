Verstappen better than Hamilton – van Lennep

Jul.31 (GMM) Max Verstappen is already a better driver than Lewis Hamilton.

That is the claim of Gijs van Lennep, a former F1 driver who like Verstappen is Dutch.

77-year-old van Lennep, who raced 8 times in the 70s, thinks Verstappen is now ready to take on five time world champion Hamilton even at the wheel of identical equipment.

“Max no longer needs to learn anything,” van Lennep told De Telegraaf.

“I often say that the best driver is in the best car, which in this case is Lewis Hamilton, but Max is just as good. Only his car is not at the same level,” he added.

“Even so, Max has now managed to win several races with the car he has.

“I say that as long as Adrian Newey continues to be there (Red Bull) and with a little bit of good will, Max will be champion next year because he is the best driver on the grid.”

Van Lennep also thinks it is inevitable that Verstappen will eventually be at the wheel of the best car.

“If he has the same material, he won’t see Mr Hamilton.”

Related News

  • 28/05/2019 Stewards not Verstappen’s ‘biggest fans’ – Marko May 28 (GMM) Dr Helmut Marko thinks the F1 stewards are too hard on Max Verstappen. Verstappen was penalised after a pitlane clash with Valtteri Bottas in Monaco, with the time penalty […]
  • 15/03/2016 Strife may not hold Sauber back – Jos Verstappen Mar.15 (GMM) Sauber's already-troubled 2016 campaign has taken another hit with the shock departure of its technical boss. Mark Smith only joined the Swiss team mid last year, but he has […]
  • 22/06/2017 Verstappen should ‘keep quiet’ amid rumours Jun.22 (GMM) A former F1 driver has urged Max Verstappen to "keep quiet" and "not worry", amid speculation he wants to move on from his current team Red Bull Racing. Although Dr Helmut […]
  • 19/11/2015 Verstappen should keep racing ‘damn hard’ – van der Garde Nov.19 (GMM) As his meteoric and history-making first season nears its end, the compliments are continuing to rain down on F1 teen sensation Max Verstappen. While Lewis Hamilton […]
  • 20/03/2017 Verstappen plays down early race wins in 2017 Mar.20 (GMM) Max Verstappen has confirmed expectations that Red Bull will touch down in Australia this week with several improvements for the 2017 car. The energy drink owned team had a […]
  • 30/01/2019 Verstappen won’t hide 2019 chances – Doornbos Max Verstappen's fans will know almost immediately if Red Bull has produced a title-winning 2019 car. That is the view of Robert Doornbos, a Dutch former F1 driver. This week, we quoted […]
  • 17/03/2015 Button says F1 cannot ‘ban’ Mercedes Mar.17 (GMM) World champion Lewis Hamilton has joined his Mercedes bosses in hitting back at Red Bull's 'wailing'. Struggling Red Bull has called on F1 authorities to take action against […]
  • 11/03/2015 Newey’s son joins Mick Schumacher in F4 team Mar.11 (GMM) Mick Schumacher will have a teammate with another famous surname in the German formula 4 series this year. Recently, it was announced that 15-year-old Mick, whose dad is the […]
  • 17/09/2018 Vettel feeling pressure of 2018 battle – Newey Sep.17 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel often struggles with pressure. That is the view of Adrian Newey, Red Bull's famous technical boss who penned the cars that German Vettel drove to his four […]
  • 10/07/2019 Verstappen ‘best driver in F1’ – Horner Jul.10 (GMM) Max Verstappen has stepped confidently into the driver leadership position at Red Bull, following the departure of Daniel Ricciardo. That is the claim of Christian Horner, […]