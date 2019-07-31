Verstappen better than Hamilton – van Lennep

28/05/2019 Stewards not Verstappen’s ‘biggest fans’ – Marko May 28 (GMM) Dr Helmut Marko thinks the F1 stewards are too hard on Max Verstappen.
Verstappen was penalised after a pitlane clash with Valtteri Bottas in Monaco, with the time penalty […]
15/03/2016 Strife may not hold Sauber back – Jos Verstappen Mar.15 (GMM) Sauber's already-troubled 2016 campaign has taken another hit with the shock departure of its technical boss. Mark Smith only joined the Swiss team mid last year, but he has […]
22/06/2017 Verstappen should ‘keep quiet’ amid rumours Jun.22 (GMM) A former F1 driver has urged Max Verstappen to "keep quiet" and "not worry", amid speculation he wants to move on from his current team Red Bull Racing.
Although Dr Helmut […]
20/03/2017 Verstappen plays down early race wins in 2017 Mar.20 (GMM) Max Verstappen has confirmed expectations that Red Bull will touch down in Australia this week with several improvements for the 2017 car.
The energy drink owned team had a […]
30/01/2019 Verstappen won’t hide 2019 chances – Doornbos Max Verstappen's fans will know almost immediately if Red Bull has produced a title-winning 2019 car.
That is the view of Robert Doornbos, a Dutch former F1 driver.
This week, we quoted […]
17/03/2015 Button says F1 cannot ‘ban’ Mercedes Mar.17 (GMM) World champion Lewis Hamilton has joined his Mercedes bosses in hitting back at Red Bull's 'wailing'. Struggling Red Bull has called on F1 authorities to take action against […]
11/03/2015 Newey’s son joins Mick Schumacher in F4 team Mar.11 (GMM) Mick Schumacher will have a teammate with another famous surname in the German formula 4 series this year. Recently, it was announced that 15-year-old Mick, whose dad is the […]
17/09/2018 Vettel feeling pressure of 2018 battle – Newey Sep.17 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel often struggles with pressure.
That is the view of Adrian Newey, Red Bull's famous technical boss who penned the cars that German Vettel drove to his four […]
10/07/2019 Verstappen ‘best driver in F1’ – Horner Jul.10 (GMM) Max Verstappen has stepped confidently into the driver leadership position at Red Bull, following the departure of Daniel Ricciardo.
That is the claim of Christian Horner, […]