Overheating Mercedes ‘not racing’ in Austria – Wolff

Jul.1 (GMM) Mercedes’ “Achilles heel” was exposed in Austria, team boss Toto Wolff has admitted.

“We knew it would be a difficult race for us,” said Valtteri Bottas. “In the end it was even worse than we expected.”

After a run of eight consecutive wins for Mercedes, it was Red Bull and Ferrari finishing one-two in Austria as the silver cars battled to control overheating.

“We already opened the bodywork as much as we could. The only other way to get the temperatures down was lift and coast,” said Wolff.

“We knew we had a problem with the chassis cooling, that is our Achilles heel. But when we lose, that’s really the best way to learn.”

Lewis Hamilton, the runaway championship leader, said he was also surprised how much Mercedes had to slow down to control the overheating.

“The others went through the race at full speed, just as should always be the case in Formula 1,” he said.

“Fortunately, there are not many hot races like this. Maybe Hungary or Mexico.”

Boss Wolff told Canal Plus broadcaster that Hockenheim might also be a problem for Mercedes.

“At least I’d like to say bravo to Pirelli,” he said. “After all this talk about the tyres, we managed to see two great young drivers fight until the last lap,” he said.

“But in my heart I was upset that we could not defend ourselves here, let alone attack. We had to lift and coast for 400 metres at a time to cool the car.

“That’s rolling around, not racing. But while it was not a good day for us, it was a good day for Formula 1.

“Just as there are good and bad football games, it is obvious that Paul Ricard was not a good track layout for spectacular racing, but Spielberg made up for it,” said Wolff.

Arguably the most disappointed figure on Sunday was Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, who – as in Bahrain – almost won his first grand prix.

Boss Mattia Binotto warned that Austria was a good opportunity for Ferrari amid an otherwise challenging season with its 2019 car.

“Can we fight like that on all the tracks? I don’t think so,” he said.

“There are several circuits ahead where we will have a harder time, but we had a few new parts here that worked and we will keep preparing new ones all the time.”

Related News

  • 27/07/2015 F1 critics ‘look stupid’ after Hungary thriller – Lauda Jul.27 (GMM) "Whoever said formula one is boring looks stupid now," declared F1 legend Niki Lauda after a thrilling Hungarian grand prix. Sunday marked the end to Mercedes' impressive […]
  • 15/08/2017 No ‘trend’ in Ferrari vs Mercedes battle – Binotto Aug.15 (GMM) It is not possible to say that either Mercedes or Ferrari has the edge at the mid-season point in a close battle for 2017 spoils. Prior to Hungary, where Ferrari scored a […]
  • 13/05/2019 21-race Mercedes clean sweep ‘not realistic’ – Wolff May 13 (GMM) After Mercedes' record-breaking five consecutive 1-2 finishes in 2019, many are wondering if the team can complete an unprecedented clean sweep this year. "That's not […]
  • 21/03/2017 Wolff carries ‘lucky injury’ into 2017 Mar.21 (GMM) Toto Wolff is carrying a 'lucky injury' into the 2017 season. The Mercedes chief revealed to the Stuttgarter Zeitung newspaper that he recently damaged a disc in his back […]
  • 21/06/2015 Wolff admits Mercedes domination not good for F1 Jun.21 (GMM) Toto Wolff has admitted Mercedes' continuing dominance of formula one is not good for "the show". As the silver team cruised to yet another peerless victory in Austria, the […]
  • 29/09/2015 Ecclestone denies ordering Mercedes TV blackout Sep.29 (GMM) Bernie Ecclestone has denied he manipulated the coverage of Sunday's Japanese grand prix to exclude Mercedes. The silver cars, finishing first and second at Suzuka after the […]
  • 16/06/2016 Top three teams pushing hard for title Jun.16 (GMM) Toto Wolff says Mercedes will work hard to maintain its position at the top of the F1 tree. Lewis Hamilton left Montreal with a second consecutive win but boss Wolff says […]
  • 24/06/2015 Hamilton made ‘mistakes’ in Austria – Mercedes Jun.24 (GMM) Mercedes chiefs say Lewis Hamilton made a couple of errors in the recent Austrian grand prix. One of them was when he clearly crossed the pitlane exit line, incurring a […]
  • 29/07/2015 Wolff defends Hamilton after dire Hungary GP Jul.29 (GMM) For the first time in the 'power unit' era otherwise dominated by the German team, Mercedes "did not deserve" a podium finish in Hungary. That is the admission of team boss […]
  • 28/11/2017 Mercedes predicts bright future for Verstappen Nov.28 (GMM) The top men at Mercedes are predicting a bright future for Max Verstappen. Although earlier linked with a move to silver, 20-year-old Verstappen recently extended his stay […]