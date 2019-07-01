‘Too early’ to say if F1 career will go on – Kubica
Jul.1 (GMM) Robert Kubica says it is “too early” to say whether he will still be in Formula 1 in 2020.
The Pole’s return to F1 after an eight year recovery from permanent injuries was widely lauded, but he has notably struggled to keep up with his rookie teammate George Russell.
When asked if he will still be on the grid in 2020, 34-year-old Kubica said in Austria: “I think it’s too early to talk about it. There are still 12 races in this season.”
And he bristled when asked if he will hang onto his Williams seat even for the rest of the year.
“You tell me,” Kubica fired back at the journalist. “Why would I not finish the season?”
The journalist then said he was only asking a question, to which Kubica retorted: “And I’m answering. Stupid question, stupid answer.”
As is customary, Kubica qualified and finished dead last in Austria, and was the only driver to be lapped three times.
“It’s not like I’m not trying,” Kubica said.
“When I try everything, I slide and destroy the tyres. If there is nothing new in Silverstone, it will be the same.
“Driving a second slower than my teammate is not very much fun,” he told Eleven Sports.
Williams chief engineer Dave Robson said the 2020 Williams will be an evolution of this year’s car, which is by far the slowest on the grid.
“I don’t think there is anything fundamentally wrong with the car,” he insisted. “Our development rate is simply not enough.
“We took a different approach this year because we thought last year’s had reached the development limit. So we’ve taken a step back and it’s taken too long to get back to where we were,” added Robson.
“Our correlation with the data from the factory is good,” he said, “and we will have several corrections on the car at Silverstone and then a bigger package for the next races.”
04/12/2018 Ecclestone wants better race seat for Kubica Dec.4 (GMM) Bernie Ecclestone would have secured a better cockpit for Robert Kubica. That is the claim of Marcin Czachorski, a former official spokesman for the Polish driver. Kubica, […]
18/12/2018 Sirotkin eyes 2020 F1 return Dec.18 (GMM) Sergey Sirotkin says his aim is to return to formula one in 2020. The Russian has been replaced at Williams by Robert Kubica for 2019. Backed by SMP Bank, the 23-year-old […]
15/03/2019 No pressure on dead-last Williams – Russell Mar.15 (GMM) George Russell has denied that Williams is under pressure this weekend in Melbourne. Once a multiple race and title-winning team, Oxfordshire based Williams has hit rock […]
07/06/2019 Kubica plays down battle with Russell Jun.7 (GMM) Robert Kubica has played down his battle with Williams teammate George Russell. There was much fanfare about Kubica's return to F1 this year after an eight year absence with […]
26/02/2019 Russell defends Williams after test delay Feb.26 (GMM) George Russell has defended Williams after the struggling British team's high profile 2019 car delay. Already dead last in 2018, Williams missed the first two days of […]
13/04/2019 Kubica ‘exchanged things’ with teammate Russell Apr.13 (GMM) Robert Kubica is happier at the wheel of his Williams this weekend in China. In Australia and Bahrain, the Pole - having returned to F1 after an eight year injury break - […]
18/03/2019 Kubica does not regret F1 return Mar.18 (GMM) Robert Kubica insists he does not regret returning to formula one. The Pole had a horror weekend in Melbourne, which was his first race since returning from an eight-year […]
31/05/2019 Kubica sponsor says too early to consider 2020 May 31 (GMM) Robert Kubica's major sponsor is not yet willing to talk about 2020. There has been speculation that because the Pole is struggling alongside teammate George Russell this […]
23/06/2019 Williams denies supplying better car to Russell Jun.23 (GMM) Claire Williams has denied the struggling British team is not giving Robert Kubica equal equipment in 2019. Kubica, dead last in almost every session this season, has hinted […]
19/02/2019 2019 Williams car not yet in Barcelona Feb.19 (GMM) Williams' 2019 car is not yet in Barcelona. Dead last in 2018, hopes were high that the once-great British team would begin its recovery this year. But a filming day […]