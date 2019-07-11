Ricciardo not ready to sign new Renault deal

10/06/2016 Vettel has ‘nothing against’ Ricciardo as teammate Jun.10 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel on Thursday said he would not mind being reunited in a team with Daniel Ricciardo. Australian Ricciardo, furious with Red Bull after bungled strategies in […]
27/08/2017 Ricciardo rules out Ferrari move Aug.27 (GMM) Daniel Ricciardo has counted himself out of the running for a Ferrari seat in the foreseeable future. The Australian is regularly linked with a switch to red, but he now […]
14/04/2017 Ricciardo denies signing Ferrari contract Apr.14 (GMM) Daniel Ricciardo has denied rumours he is lining up a switch to Ferrari for 2018. Last week, an Italian newspaper claimed the Red Bull driver had even signed some sort of […]
23/06/2017 Ricciardo denies latest Ferrari rumours Jun.23 (GMM) Daniel Ricciardo has once again played down rumours connecting him with a move to Ferrari for 2018. Amid the persistent rumours, Red Bull chief Dr Helmut Marko has said […]
29/02/2016 Ricciardo not ruling out more Ferrari rumours Feb.29 (GMM) Daniel Ricciardo is still refusing to rule himself out of the running for a future switch to Ferrari. Earlier, the Australian predicted a frenzied 'silly season' this year, […]
30/01/2015 Ricciardo doubts Vettel quit rumours Jan.30 (GMM) Daniel Ricciardo has contradicted boss Christian Horner's claims that Sebastian Vettel came close to quitting F1 last year. Horner, the team chief at Red Bull, caused a stir […]
02/10/2018 Former Ferrari drivers hail 2019 lineup Oct.2 (GMM) Charles Leclerc will give Sebastian Vettel a run for his money at Ferrari next year. That is the view of two experienced former Ferrari drivers. Gerhard Berger told […]
03/03/2015 Coulthard – can Ricciardo cope with Kvyat defeat? Mar.3 (GMM) Former Red Bull driver David Coulthard has admitted he will be keeping a keen eye on Daniel Ricciardo this year. In 2014, Australian Ricciardo leapt from the low-profile Toro […]
02/08/2018 Ricciardo says 2019 announcement due soon Aug.2 (GMM) Daniel Ricciardo says his Red Bull contract is finally ready to be announced. Having flirted with Mercedes and Ferrari, it was expected that Ricciardo's extended Red Bull […]
11/01/2018 Ricciardo would cope with Verstappen tension Jan.11 (GMM) Daniel Ricciardo says he would "happily" deal with some more internal tension with Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen. Days ago, Dutch youngster Verstappen said that while he […]
