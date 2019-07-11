Van der Garde tells Verstappen to stay at Red Bull

22/06/2017 Verstappen should ‘keep quiet’ amid rumours Jun.22 (GMM) A former F1 driver has urged Max Verstappen to "keep quiet" and "not worry", amid speculation he wants to move on from his current team Red Bull Racing. Although Dr Helmut […]
09/02/2015 Van der Garde to test GP2 car on Monday Feb.9 (GMM) Giedo van der Garde will return to the cockpit of a GP2 car this week. The Dutchman, who debuted for Caterham in 2013, spent last year as Sauber's reserve and was […]
23/08/2015 Van der Garde causes a stir with Spa paddock visit Aug.23 (GMM) Giedo van der Garde says he is not targeting a return to formula one. On Saturday, the Dutchman announced on social media that he is visiting the Belgian grand prix -- his […]
22/12/2017 Verstappen ready to beat Hamilton – van der Garde Dec.22 (GMM) Max Verstappen developed as both a person and a driver in 2017. That is the view of former F1 driver Giedo van der Garde, as he contemplated the solidifying stardom of the […]
14/07/2015 Van der Garde eyes DTM move – report Jul.14 (GMM) Giedo van der Garde's next move in motor racing could be to German touring cars. That is the claim of the Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, referring to the 30-year-old who […]
14/11/2015 Pirelli signs van der Garde for test role Nov.14 (GMM) Former F1 driver Giedo van der Garde has signed with Pirelli as a test driver. The 30-year-old raced for Caterham in 2013, but is arguably now best remembered for taking […]
11/10/2015 Van der Garde right to attack Sauber – Ecclestone Oct.11 (GMM) Bernie Ecclestone says Giedo van der Garde was right to pursue Sauber in the courts earlier this year. As the 2015 season began in Melbourne, Dutch driver van der Garde […]
18/03/2015 Van der Garde camp set to outline Sauber deal Mar.18 (GMM) The Giedo van der Garde camp is set to issue details of the compensation package agreed with Sauber. The battle between the Dutch driver and his backers and the struggling […]
17/03/2015 EUR 15 million ended van der Garde saga – reports Mar.17 (GMM) Dutch media reports on Tuesday said Bernie Ecclestone was involved in negotiations that have ended the Giedo van der Garde saga. The morning newspaper De Volkskrant refers […]
