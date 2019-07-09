Seidl doubts more manufacturers will enter F1

03/03/2016 Todt tells Ecclestone to stop criticising F1 Mar.3 (GMM) Jean Todt has urged Bernie Ecclestone to stop criticising formula one. F1 supremo Ecclestone has rung in another new season with a familiar round of criticism, after last […]
29/06/2015 F1 ‘not interesting’ for VW brands – Winterkorn Jun.29 (GMM) Martin Winterkorn has dealt a blow to those hoping a Volkswagen brand will enter F1 in the near future. Persistent speculation has linked Audi and Porsche, who both already […]
16/06/2015 VW says ‘no talks’ about F1 project Jun.16 (GMM) Volkswagen has issued another denial to seemingly constant speculation it might be considering a foray in formula one. VW Group brands including Audi and Porsche, already […]
12/05/2019 McLaren boss Seidl looks ahead to 2021 May 12 (GMM) McLaren's new boss thinks the future looks bright for the once-great team. After a difficult recent era for the former champions, McLaren finally looks credible in 2019 as […]
30/04/2015 Audi still not eyeing F1 move Apr.30 (GMM) Audi has once again dismissed suggestions it is poised to enter formula one. Seemingly constant speculation that a Volkswagen Group brand is on the cusp of launching a F1 […]
08/07/2019 McLaren eyes focus shift to 2020 car Jul.8 (GMM) McLaren is contemplating stopping development of its 2019 car. After a performance slump that has lasted for years, the once-great British team is now 'best of the rest' […]
06/03/2019 ‘Times not right’ for VW in F1 – Domenicali Mar.6 (GMM) "The times are not right" for Volkswagen to enter formula one. That is the view of former Ferrari boss Stefano Domenicali, who today is the CEO of the VW marque […]
11/05/2015 Volkswagen in F1 ‘would be great’ – Ecclestone May 11 (GMM) Bernie Ecclestone has added even more fuel to the ever-growing 'Audi-to-F1' speculation. Former Ferrari president Luca di Montezemolo and F1 legend Gerhard Berger fuelled […]
27/04/2015 VW rumours return as chief steps down Apr.27 (GMM) Once again, the Volkswagen-to-F1 rumours are gathering speed. At the Bahrain grand prix, Bernie Ecclestone was told of rumours that as long as he is chief executive, […]
15/05/2015 Audi foray discussed by Strategy Group May 15 (GMM) It is believed a potential F1 foray for the Volkswagen Group was discussed on Thursday during the high-profile Strategy Group meeting. Rumours the VW brand Audi could enter […]
