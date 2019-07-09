Berger eyes Monaco for DTM calendar

04/05/2017 Monaco admits it pays low F1 race fee May 4 (GMM) Monaco has denied it pays no fee to host the fabled street race in the Principality. The race is commonly called F1's 'jewel in the crown', amid rumours its history and […]
22/06/2017 Berger’s nephew not confirming Force India news Jun.22 (GMM) Gerhard Berger's nephew is not ready to confirm reports he will make his F1 test debut in Hungary. We reported this week that Lucas Auer, whose mother is F1 legend Berger's […]
23/03/2017 2017 ‘not huge challenge’ for drivers – Berger Mar.23 (GMM) The beginning of the new era of formula one will not solve all of the sport's problems. That is the view of F1 legend Gerhard Berger, who is just beginning work as the new […]
08/05/2017 Berger tips nephew for F1 seat May 8 (GMM) F1 legend Gerhard Berger thinks his nephew could be the next Austrian on the formula one grid. Berger, the former BMW and Toro Rosso chief and a 10-time race winner, has just […]
26/07/2017 Berger to rescue embattled racing series Jul.26 (GMM) F1 legend Gerhard Berger is tasked with rescuing the embattled German touring car series DTM after this week's shock news. Mercedes, the reigning F1 champion, has shocked […]
04/08/2017 Lando Norris on ’empty tanks’ in test – Berger Aug.4 (GMM) Gerhard Berger says it is difficult to judge the potential of young drivers based on this week's testing in Hungary. After the post-race running at the Hungaroring, veteran […]
11/12/2018 Berger sees F1 chance for nephew Auer Dec.11 (GMM) Gerhard Berger is hoping his nephew may have a future in formula one. One the one hand, the F1 legend said he is sad to see Lucas Auer leave DTM, the German touring car […]
03/04/2018 Monaco layout could be tweaked Apr.3 (GMM) The famous Monaco grand prix layout could be tweaked by 2025. Forbes' F1 business journalist Christian Sylt said a EUR 2 billion project to reclaim 25 acres of land from the […]
11/05/2017 Berger nephew good enough for F1 – Wolff May 11 (GMM) Toto Wolff says there could be a place in formula one for F1 legend Gerhard Berger's nephew. Days ago, as Lucas Auer got off to a good start in the German touring car series […]
21/06/2017 Berger’s nephew to make F1 test debut Jun.21 (GMM) Gerhard Berger's nephew is set to take a big leap forward in his ambitions to race in F1. 22-year-old Lucas Auer, whose mother is F1 legend Berger's sister Claudia, is a […]
