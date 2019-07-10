Verstappen ‘best driver in F1’ – Horner

19/06/2015 Ricciardo has ‘learned’ from Canada outburst Jun.19 (GMM) Daniel Ricciardo has admitted he is staying at Red Bull for now. Normally F1's most laughing, grinning and carefree character, the Australian was uncharacteristically grim […]
20/11/2017 Hamilton leaves Verstappen ‘perplexed’ Nov.20 (GMM) Max Verstappen says Lewis Hamilton's off-track behaviour often leaves him "perplexed". The Red Bull driver told De Telegraaf newspaper that over the course of the last year, […]
30/05/2018 Mercedes, Ferrari wrong move for Ricciardo – Marko May 30 (GMM) Red Bull has made clear yet again that it wants Daniel Ricciardo to stay at the team. While Max Verstappen struggles, Australian Ricciardo is in top form but out of contract […]
07/02/2019 Gasly in ‘best situation’ next to Verstappen Feb.7 (GMM) Pierre Gasly says he is in the "best situation" to have Max Verstappen as his 2019 teammate. This week, Red Bull team boss Christian Horner declared that Verstappen is the […]
07/04/2017 Ricciardo wants Renault update sooner Apr.7 (GMM) Daniel Ricciardo has admitted he hopes Renault pushes through a scheduled engine upgrade to get Red Bull back on track in 2017. But the Australian admitted that Red Bull's […]
10/10/2017 Red Bull wants Ricciardo until 2020 Oct.10 (GMM) Red Bull wants to keep Daniel Ricciardo beyond next year. That is the view of team boss Christian Horner, even though fellow Red Bull official Dr Helmut Marko said at Suzuka […]
05/07/2018 Mercedes apology ‘bizarre’ – Horner Jul.5 (GMM) Christian Horner says Mercedes threw a key team member "under the bus" during last week's Austrian grand prix. With Lewis Hamilton complaining about a bungled strategy, […]
10/04/2018 Hamilton questions Verstappen’s maturity Apr.10 (GMM) World champion Lewis Hamilton has questioned Max Verstappen's maturity. A controversy broke out after the Bahrain grand prix, where Hamilton called his Dutch rival a […]
10/05/2018 Hamilton, Horner say Vettel 2018 favourite May 10 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton has admitted he is not the favourite for the 2018 title. The Mercedes driver took the championship lead from Sebastian Vettel two weeks ago in Baku, but he […]
22/05/2015 Verstappen steals the show in Monaco May 22 (GMM) Max Verstappen is threatening to steal the show in Monaco. Already hailed by mentor Dr Helmut Marko as a 'new Senna', the 17-year-old sensation appeared to fulfil that […]
