Gasly can do ‘much more’ for Red Bull – Horner

03/07/2019 ‘Currently no intention’ of Gasly axe – Horner Jul.3 (GMM) Christian Horner has moved to play down rampant speculation about Pierre Gasly's future at Red Bull. Dr Helmut Marko said after Austria that the French driver's performance […]
28/06/2019 Kvyat plays down Gasly axe rumours Jun.28 (GMM) Daniil Kvyat has played down rumours he is first in line for Pierre Gasly's job at Red Bull. Dr Helmut Marko says Gasly's place is safe for the rest of 2019, but it is clear […]
15/04/2019 No more race victory target in 2019 – Horner Apr.15 (GMM) After three races in 2019, Red Bull no longer has a target for the number of race wins. Prior to the season, buoyed by the promise of the new works Red Bull-Honda pairing, […]
03/07/2017 Jos Verstappen says son ‘happy at Red Bull’ Jul.3 (GMM) Max Verstappen's father has denied the Red Bull driver is looking for a way out of his contract. Amid rumours his clearly-frustrated 19-year-old son would like to accept a […]
11/07/2017 Bosses ‘sorry’ about Verstappen problems Jul.11 (GMM) Red Bull chiefs have apologised for Max Verstappen's run of disastrous car reliability in 2017. Amid rumours the Dutchman wants out of his 2018 contract, Verstappen has been […]
09/04/2019 Red Bull could axe Gasly in 2019 – Villeneuve Apr.9 (GMM) Pierre Gasly could lose his seat at Red Bull within the 2019 season. That is the warning of outspoken 1997 world champion Jacques Villeneuve, following a difficult start to […]
25/08/2018 Alonso tells Red Bull boss to apologise Aug.25 (GMM) Fernando Alonso has called on Red Bull boss Christian Horner to apologise. The Spaniard claims that although Horner wanted to sign him on no fewer than six occasions, […]
22/08/2018 Red Bull set to decide Gasly replacement Aug.22 (GMM) Red Bull is poised to decide Pierre Gasly's 2019 replacement at Toro Rosso in the coming days. Frenchman Gasly has been promoted to the senior team to replace Daniel […]
23/05/2019 Gasly says Red Bull bosses still backing him May 23 (GMM) Pierre Gasly says he is still being supported by his Red Bull bosses. The Frenchman had a troubled transition from Toro Rosso to the senior Red Bull team this year after […]
25/06/2019 Latest Gasly axe reports ‘a false rumour’ – Marko Jun.25 (GMM) Dr Helmut Marko has denied speculation Red Bull is preparing to oust struggling driver Pierre Gasly. Frenchman Gasly, 23, was promoted to replace Daniel Ricciardo at the […]
