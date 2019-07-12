Vettel not keen on ‘fancy’ London GP

11/07/2019 Silverstone still concerned about London GP Jul.11 (GMM) Even with a new five-year contract signed with Silverstone, Liberty is not ruling out a Formula 1 race in London. The F1 owner and the Silverstone-owning BRDC on Wednesday […]
27/01/2017 No proposal for London GP yet – mayor Jan.27 (GMM) A spokesperson says London mayor Sadiq Khan has received no proposal about the possibility of a F1 street race in the city. As he took over from Bernie Ecclestone, new F1 […]
07/03/2016 Vettel yet to name 2016 title contender Mar.7 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel says he is yet to give a personal name to his 2016 car, which will carry the hopes of the entire Ferrari team and much of the wider F1 world. "No, not yet," […]
10/07/2019 Ferrari still trusts Vettel – Binotto Jul.10 (GMM) Mattia Binotto has called for more "patience" as he admits Ferrari's 2019 car is not yet a match for Mercedes'. Heading into Silverstone, the Maranello team's boss says the […]
13/07/2017 Ferrari can improve in qualifying – Vettel Jul.13 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel has admitted Ferrari needs to up its game in qualifying. The Ferrari driver heads into the British grand prix weekend with a 20-point lead over Mercedes' […]
04/05/2017 London admits talks for F1 car ‘showcase’ May 4 (GMM) Plans are afoot for a demonstration of F1 cars in London ahead of this year's British grand prix. It is over a decade since the last such event took place in the capital, but […]
08/07/2018 Silverstone bump caused Vettel neck tweak Jul.8 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel thinks a bump in the track surface at Silverstone could have tweaked his neck. The Ferrari driver struggled through qualifying on Saturday with sports taping […]
21/01/2017 Silverstone denies GP axe decision made Jan.21 (GMM) Silverstone has rejected reports it has already decided to drop the British grand prix after 2019. A report in the Sun newspaper this week quoted a source at the […]
19/01/2017 Silverstone ‘will drop’ British GP – source Jan.19 (GMM) Bad news is still flowing out of Silverstone, the embattled current venue of the historic British grand prix. Recently, the track-owning British Racing Drivers' Club (BRDC) […]
13/07/2015 Perez expecting decade in F1 Jul.13 (GMM) Sergio Perez is expecting to spend at least another decade in formula one. But the Mexican was also quoted by the Spanish news agency EFE as admitting he is not sure if he […]
Warning: A non-numeric value encountered in H:\root\home\newsonf1-001\www\site1\wp-includes\SimplePie\Parse\Date.php on line 694
Warning: A non-numeric value encountered in H:\root\home\newsonf1-001\www\site1\wp-includes\SimplePie\Parse\Date.php on line 694
Warning: A non-numeric value encountered in H:\root\home\newsonf1-001\www\site1\wp-includes\SimplePie\Parse\Date.php on line 694
Warning: A non-numeric value encountered in H:\root\home\newsonf1-001\www\site1\wp-includes\SimplePie\Parse\Date.php on line 694
Warning: A non-numeric value encountered in H:\root\home\newsonf1-001\www\site1\wp-includes\SimplePie\Parse\Date.php on line 694
Warning: A non-numeric value encountered in H:\root\home\newsonf1-001\www\site1\wp-includes\SimplePie\Parse\Date.php on line 694
Warning: A non-numeric value encountered in H:\root\home\newsonf1-001\www\site1\wp-includes\SimplePie\Parse\Date.php on line 694
Warning: A non-numeric value encountered in H:\root\home\newsonf1-001\www\site1\wp-includes\SimplePie\Parse\Date.php on line 694
Warning: A non-numeric value encountered in H:\root\home\newsonf1-001\www\site1\wp-includes\SimplePie\Parse\Date.php on line 694
Warning: A non-numeric value encountered in H:\root\home\newsonf1-001\www\site1\wp-includes\SimplePie\Parse\Date.php on line 694
Warning: A non-numeric value encountered in H:\root\home\newsonf1-001\www\site1\wp-includes\SimplePie\Parse\Date.php on line 694
Warning: A non-numeric value encountered in H:\root\home\newsonf1-001\www\site1\wp-includes\SimplePie\Parse\Date.php on line 694
Warning: A non-numeric value encountered in H:\root\home\newsonf1-001\www\site1\wp-includes\SimplePie\Parse\Date.php on line 694
Warning: A non-numeric value encountered in H:\root\home\newsonf1-001\www\site1\wp-includes\SimplePie\Parse\Date.php on line 694
Warning: A non-numeric value encountered in H:\root\home\newsonf1-001\www\site1\wp-includes\SimplePie\Parse\Date.php on line 694