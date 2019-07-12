Williams admits struggling Kubica ‘frustrated’

19/02/2019 2019 Williams car not yet in Barcelona Feb.19 (GMM) Williams' 2019 car is not yet in Barcelona. Dead last in 2018, hopes were high that the once-great British team would begin its recovery this year. But a filming day […]
08/07/2019 Williams eyes switch to Renault power – report Jul.8 (GMM) Williams could be set to switch engine suppliers at the end of the season. Currently, the once-great British team is easily dead last at every grand prix, despite its […]
18/02/2019 Smedley to F1, Williams car delayed Feb.18 (GMM) Former top engineer at Williams, Rob Smedley, has been signed up by Liberty Media. Towards the end of Williams' abysmal 2018 season, Smedley announced that he is […]
14/04/2018 Stroll ‘shocked’ at depth of Williams crisis Apr.14 (GMM) Lance Stroll has admitted he is "shocked" about Williams' woeful performance in 2018. After a bad start for the once-great British team in Australia and Bahrain, the […]
17/12/2015 Mercedes was ‘full blast’ for most of 2015 – Wolff Dec.17 (GMM) Toto Wolff has denied that Mercedes spent much of the 2015 season 'sandbagging' to hide its true performance advantage. Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo said recently that amid […]
22/09/2015 Audi rejects latest Red Bull rumours Sep.22 (GMM) Audi has denied reports it has decided to enter formula one in 2018. Citing sources close to the Ingolstadt board, Germany's Auto Bild said on Monday that the VW brand Audi […]
25/05/2019 Williams says Villeneuve comments ‘irritating’ May 25 (GMM) Claire Williams has admitted comments made recently by the team's last world champion Jacques Villeneuve were "irritating". Under her leadership, the once-great British team […]
23/06/2019 Williams denies supplying better car to Russell Jun.23 (GMM) Claire Williams has denied the struggling British team is not giving Robert Kubica equal equipment in 2019. Kubica, dead last in almost every session this season, has hinted […]
09/04/2018 Williams car ‘simply not good enough’ – Kubica Apr.9 (GMM) The true extent of Williams' 2018 troubles are becoming ever clearer. In Melbourne, it looked likely that the once-great British team's new car has not been born well. And […]
06/06/2018 Williams hints Stroll will stay in 2019 Jun.6 (GMM) Even amid the team's disastrous 2018 season, Williams is happy with Lance Stroll. That is the claim of Claire Williams, the deputy boss of the once-great British team that is […]
