F1 could reduce winter testing by two days

Aug.4 (GMM) F1 could reduce the amount of pre-season testing to free up capacity for another race.

Liberty Media has asked the teams for their agreement to sign a 2020 race deal with Barcelona, which would bring the calendar to an unprecedented 22 grands prix.

“I think in principle, yes is the answer,” Red Bull boss Christian Horner said.

“But it has to be considered in terms of our other activities. Do we need to do as much in-season testing as we currently do? Do we need to do as much pre-season testing?”

One proposal is that the pre-season winter test period be reduced from eight to just six days.

Lando Norris thinks that will make life for rookies like him difficult in 2020.

“In the winter, I had four days and it really helped me,” said the McLaren driver.

“I think if we reduce testing, it will be more difficult for newcomers to get comfortable.”



