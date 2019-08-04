Red Bull, Ferrari say no to Alonso for 2020

16/08/2018 Hamilton vs Vettel ‘best ever fight’ – Coulthard Aug.16 (GMM) The F1 world is witnessing "possibly the best ever" fight for the world championship in 2018.
That is the claim of former McLaren and Red Bull driver David Coulthard.
He […]
19/11/2015 Hamilton maligns Vettel, Webber, Raikkonen Nov.19 (GMM) In one fell swoop, Lewis Hamilton has maligned three more F1 stars. Recently, the new triple world champion had to hit reverse gear after suggesting F1 legend Michael […]
08/03/2017 Ferrari must be ‘unbeatable’ again – Marchionne Mar.8 (GMM) Sergio Marchionne says Ferrari "has to" return to the famous team's Schumacher-like glory years.
Until now, the Italian team has kept an awkward silence ahead of the 2017 […]
04/08/2019 FIA asks teams, drivers, about F1 penalties Aug.4 (GMM) The FIA has asked F1's ten team bosses and 20 drivers for their opinions about how on-track incidents should be penalised.
In Hungary, race director Michael Masi presented […]
25/01/2019 Vettel ‘massively overrated’ – Irvine Former Ferrari driver Eddie Irvine thinks Sebastian Vettel is "massively overrated".
German Vettel was criticised on all sides for his performance in 2018, having failed to win the world […]
06/04/2018 Ricciardo not commenting on Ferrari rumours Apr.6 (GMM) The 2018 season has begun with uncertainty hanging over the heads of two key top drivers' futures.
Lewis Hamilton is still yet to agree a 2019 contract with Mercedes, and at […]
16/12/2016 Vettel emerging as Mercedes favourite for 2018 Dec.16 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel is emerging as a favourite to become Nico Rosberg's longer term replacement at Mercedes.
But the German has said he is definitely not leaving his Ferrari […]
31/03/2015 Ferrari’s driver hierarchy already set – Fiorio Mar.31 (GMM) Kimi Raikkonen is back. 2015 is a crucial year for the Finn, having declared his interest in racing on beyond the season but acknowledging his expiring Ferrari contract. […]
07/06/2017 Jordan tips Mercedes to quit F1 Jun.7 (GMM) Eddie Jordan has tipped Mercedes to quit formula one after the 2018 season.
A former team owner and boss, British broadcaster Jordan has become known as something of a […]