Perez eyes new Racing Point contract

19/10/2018 Stroll investment will boost Force India – Perez Oct.19 (GMM) Sergio Perez thinks a cash injection will push Force India forwards in 2019.
Although it was an open secret in the F1 paddock, the Mexican was in Austin finally announced as […]
10/08/2018 Perez assessing ‘options’ outside Force India Aug.10 (GMM) Sergio Perez says he has "a number of options" to keep driving in formula one next year.
The Mexican was recently among those who triggered Force India's administration and […]
14/01/2019 Perez not worried about Lance Stroll as teammate Jan.14 (GMM) Sergio Perez says he is not worried about becoming the number 2 driver at the team formerly known as Force India.
The 28-year-old Mexican has been at the Silverstone based […]
17/08/2016 Perez admits he could leave Force India Aug.17 (GMM) Sergio Perez has admitted it is possible his powerful Mexican backers will call time on his tenure at Force India at the end of 2016.
Team supremo Vijay Mallya has said both […]
28/01/2019 Force India adding blue to 2019 livery Force India could add the colour blue to its livery for 2019.
Last week, the Silverstone based team - set to be officially renamed 'Racing Point' following the Lawrence Stroll acquisition […]
09/06/2019 Perez defends Stroll and billionaire father Jun.9 (GMM) Sergio Perez has defended teammate Lance Stroll and the Canadian driver's billionaire father.
Last year, fashion mogul Lawrence Stroll bought the ailing Force India team, […]
20/03/2017 Canamasas eyes F1 test role for 2017 Mar.20 (GMM) Formula 2 driver Sergio Canamasas is looking for a role in the F1 paddock for 2017.
It appears likely the long-time GP2 driver, who is 28, will stay in the category this […]
23/01/2019 Force India not confirming end of pink livery Jan.23 (GMM) Force India is not commenting on reports that it could drop its pink livery for 2019.
SportsPro reports that the newly Lawrence Stroll-owned team has secured a $18 million […]
25/10/2018 Perez tips Mexico to sign new F1 contract Oct.25 (GMM) Sergio Perez is confident Mexico's place on the F1 calendar is secure.
The race in Mexico City is now one of the most popular and for 2018 it is again sold out.
But the […]
26/04/2019 Perez eyes ‘big step forward’ for Barcelona Apr.26 (GMM) Racing Point should look more competitive at the forthcoming Spanish grand prix.
That is the view of Sergio Perez, who along with new teammate Lance Stroll has had a […]