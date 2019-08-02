‘No idea’ how Alfa appeal will go – Raikkonen

16/04/2019 Raikkonen ‘leading the B league’ – Zehnder Apr.16 (GMM) Alfa Romeo team manager Beat Zehnder says it is "a pleasure" to be working once again with Kimi Raikkonen.
The pair worked together when Raikkonen made his F1 debut for […]
25/04/2019 ‘Hobby’ driver Raikkonen fully motivated – boss Apr.25 (GMM) Frederic Vasseur has played down Kimi Raikkonen's claim that F1 is now "a hobby" for him.
"It's become more of a hobby for me lately than anything else and probably that's […]
24/07/2019 Raikkonen-Ferrari return rumours played down Jul.24 (GMM) Mika Salo has played down rumours that Kimi Raikkonen could return to Ferrari.
Some are saying that if Sebastian Vettel quits Ferrari at the end of 2019, the most obvious […]
21/07/2018 Sauber not denying Raikkonen rumour Jul.21 (GMM) Frederic Vasseur is not denying speculation Kimi Raikkonen could switch to Sauber for 2019.
The Swiss team's boss was also asked by a reporter about a rumour linking Sergio […]
14/02/2019 Raikkonen does not feel too old for F1 Feb.14 (GMM) Kimi Raikkonen says he does not feel too old to still be in formula one.
Although dropped by Ferrari for 2019, the Finn surprised the F1 world last year by announcing that […]
15/11/2017 Magnussen heading to court in January Nov.15 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen will be heading to court next January.
Earlier this year, we reported that the Haas driver's ousted former manager Dorte Riis Madsen is suing Magnussen for […]
24/04/2019 Giovinazzi wants more ‘time to learn’ Apr.24 (GMM) Antonio Giovinazzi will soon look better alongside his Alfa Romeo teammate Kimi Raikkonen.
That is the view of team boss Frederic Vasseur, after the Italian struggled to […]
30/07/2017 F1 defends editing negative Halo comments Jul.30 (GMM) F1 says cutting negative opinions about the 'Halo' safety concept from press conference footage was an "editorial decision".
In Thursday's FIA press conference in Hungary, […]
15/08/2018 Vasseur says Sauber progress ‘huge’ in 2018 Aug.15 (GMM) Sauber boss Frederic Vasseur says he is happy with the Swiss team's progress in 2018.
Before new investment, a sponsor arrangement with Alfa Romeo and a deal to use […]