Teams approve 22nd race for 2020 – Wolff

Aug.5 (GMM) Barcelona looks to have been shown the green light to organise a grand prix in 2020.

Earlier, the fate of the Spanish GP looked grim, but in the past few days the local Catalan government emerged in support of a one-off race deal for 2020.

However, with the calendar currently capped at 21 races, a last-minute reprieve for Barcelona depended on the F1 teams agreeing to attend an unprecedented 22 races in 2020.

According to Spain’s EFE news agency, the teams met in Budapest on Saturday to discuss the proposed 22-race calendar.

“We basically agreed to a 22nd race,” Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff revealed afterwards.

“We have to let Liberty do their job, which is to grow Formula 1 and attract investors.”

But he said one condition of the agreement is that teams cope with the extra race without having to use a fourth engine per season.

“We should not change the technical regulations because of an extra race,” Wolff insisted. “That was the discussion we had.

“This should not be an opportunity to increase the number of components.”

But Wolff also admitted that going beyond 21 races is starting to push the boundaries of what F1 teams’ existing personnel structures can cope with.

“We have to protect our people and protect each other,” he said. “We could reach a point where one crew travelling around the world is not enough.

“We have to look for solutions to that,” added Wolff, amid rumours Liberty Media is looking towards a 24-race calendar for 2021.

Related News

  • 06/08/2018 No ‘blank cheque’ for Spain GP – minister Aug.6 (GMM) The Catalan government is not willing to pay just "any price" to keep the Spanish grand prix. Minister of enterprise Angels Chacon says Barcelona wants to keep the race […]
  • 08/06/2019 Wolff admits Hockenheim future ‘bleak’ Jun.8 (GMM) Toto Wolff has admitted both Hockenheim and Barcelona will "probably" be missing from the 2020 calendar. With Vietnam and Zandvoort set to host new races, Liberty Media says […]
  • 01/09/2018 Mercedes helps save German GP Sep.1 (GMM) Germany's grand prix has been saved by Mercedes. In the Monza paddock, a preliminary 21 race calendar for 2019 emerged featuring a race at Hockenheim. It is believed […]
  • 27/08/2017 Mercedes to decide team orders ‘race by race’ Aug.27 (GMM) Mercedes will take a race-by-race approach to the issue of team orders for the remaining nine grands prix of 2017. In Hungary, Lewis Hamilton lost precious points to […]
  • 01/03/2015 Mercedes to ‘help’ save German GP – Wolff Mar.1 (GMM) Concerns are growing that Germany really will be dropped from the 2015 calendar. Officially, the country is still set to host a grand prix in July, but neither the […]
  • 30/03/2019 ‘Green light’ for 2020 Dutch GP – report Mar.30 (GMM) Zandvoort looks set to get the green light for a F1 race in 2020. Speculation about the return to the calendar of a Dutch grand prix has been rife in recent days ahead of a […]
  • 22/03/2019 Carey in Barcelona for Spanish GP contract talks Mar.22 (GMM) Negotiations to extend Barcelona's contract to host the Spanish grand prix have begun. Spanish media, including EFE news agency, say F1 chief executive Chase Carey met with […]
  • 30/06/2019 Barcelona must try to keep Spain GP – minister Jun.30 (GMM) Catalunya sport minister Gerard Figueras says he has "good feelings" about Barcelona's talks to keep the Spanish grand prix. But he also told EFE news agency that it would […]
  • 25/07/2018 2019 to begin with testing in Bahrain Jul.25 (GMM) F1 will kick off the 2019 season with winter testing in Bahrain. That is the claim of Germany's Auto Motor und Sport, revealing that the risk of bad weather in Spain is the […]
  • 30/08/2018 Ocon confirms failed McLaren seat fitting Aug.30 (GMM) Esteban Ocon has admitted he had a seat fitting at McLaren's Woking factory. Last week, it was rumoured the Frenchman could be ousted by Lance Stroll at Force India, but […]