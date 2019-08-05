Teams approve 22nd race for 2020 – Wolff

06/08/2018 No ‘blank cheque’ for Spain GP – minister Aug.6 (GMM) The Catalan government is not willing to pay just "any price" to keep the Spanish grand prix.
Minister of enterprise Angels Chacon says Barcelona wants to keep the race […]
08/06/2019 Wolff admits Hockenheim future ‘bleak’ Jun.8 (GMM) Toto Wolff has admitted both Hockenheim and Barcelona will "probably" be missing from the 2020 calendar.
With Vietnam and Zandvoort set to host new races, Liberty Media says […]
01/09/2018 Mercedes helps save German GP Sep.1 (GMM) Germany's grand prix has been saved by Mercedes.
In the Monza paddock, a preliminary 21 race calendar for 2019 emerged featuring a race at Hockenheim.
It is believed […]
27/08/2017 Mercedes to decide team orders ‘race by race’ Aug.27 (GMM) Mercedes will take a race-by-race approach to the issue of team orders for the remaining nine grands prix of 2017.
In Hungary, Lewis Hamilton lost precious points to […]
01/03/2015 Mercedes to ‘help’ save German GP – Wolff Mar.1 (GMM) Concerns are growing that Germany really will be dropped from the 2015 calendar. Officially, the country is still set to host a grand prix in July, but neither the […]
30/03/2019 ‘Green light’ for 2020 Dutch GP – report Mar.30 (GMM) Zandvoort looks set to get the green light for a F1 race in 2020.
Speculation about the return to the calendar of a Dutch grand prix has been rife in recent days ahead of a […]
22/03/2019 Carey in Barcelona for Spanish GP contract talks Mar.22 (GMM) Negotiations to extend Barcelona's contract to host the Spanish grand prix have begun.
Spanish media, including EFE news agency, say F1 chief executive Chase Carey met with […]
30/06/2019 Barcelona must try to keep Spain GP – minister Jun.30 (GMM) Catalunya sport minister Gerard Figueras says he has "good feelings" about Barcelona's talks to keep the Spanish grand prix.
But he also told EFE news agency that it would […]
25/07/2018 2019 to begin with testing in Bahrain Jul.25 (GMM) F1 will kick off the 2019 season with winter testing in Bahrain.
That is the claim of Germany's Auto Motor und Sport, revealing that the risk of bad weather in Spain is the […]
30/08/2018 Ocon confirms failed McLaren seat fitting Aug.30 (GMM) Esteban Ocon has admitted he had a seat fitting at McLaren's Woking factory.
Last week, it was rumoured the Frenchman could be ousted by Lance Stroll at Force India, but […]