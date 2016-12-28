Massa not commenting on F1 return

30/09/2016 Massa, Nasr worried over Brazil GP future Sep.30 (GMM) F1's two Brazilian drivers are worried amid speculation Interlagos could fall off the race calendar.
Recently, Brazilian grand prix promoter Tamas Rohonyi criticised Felipe […]
17/11/2016 Mayor invites Ecclestone to buy Interlagos Nov.17 (GMM) New Sao Paulo mayor Joao Doria has confirmed reports F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone could rescue the Brazilian grand prix.
With the Interlagos race already under a cloud for […]
28/12/2016 Nasr admits he could lose F1 seat Dec.28 (GMM) Felipe Nasr has admitted it is possible he will be left without a F1 seat for 2017.
And if that happens, unless Felipe Massa returns from retirement, the sport will be […]
05/12/2016 Even Massa not ruling out Mercedes seat Dec.5 (GMM) Even newly retired drivers are being linked with Nico Rosberg's surprisingly vacant Mercedes seat for 2017.
Rumours have mentioned Jenson Button as a contender to reunite […]
02/09/2016 No talks with teams about 2017 – Massa Sep.2 (GMM) Felipe Massa says he had no negotiations with F1 teams prior to announcing his decision to retire at Monza.
The emotional Brazilian said he wanted to let the news slip at […]
07/07/2015 Bottas hits back at ‘exaggerated’ claims Jul.7 (GMM) Felipe Massa has hit back at claims he spoiled Williams' shot at victory at the British grand prix. Some believe that if teammate Valtteri Bottas had passed the Brazilian […]
03/09/2016 F1 set for silly season ‘decision month’ – Nasr Sep.3 (GMM) Felipe Nasr has tipped September to host the culmination of this year's driver 'silly season'.
The Brazilian's countryman Felipe Massa has announced his decision to retire at […]
21/09/2016 Massa ‘surprised’ by retirement reaction Sep.21 (GMM) Felipe Massa says he has been heartened by the reaction to his decision to retire from F1 at the end of the year.
The 35-year-old Brazilian made his debut in 2002 and won 11 […]
18/11/2016 Rob Smedley hints at easing off F1 throttle Nov.18 (GMM) Rob Smedley has indicated he might follow Felipe Massa's example by easing off the F1 throttle in the next few years.
Smedley and Massa's careers have been closely linked, […]
10/11/2016 Massa seeks talks over Brazil GP future Nov.10 (GMM) Felipe Massa is not convinced privatisation is the answer as Interlagos looks to safeguard the future of the Brazilian grand prix.
While Nico Rosberg has a chance to seal […]