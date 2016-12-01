Rosberg unsure how far Hamilton tactics would go

Dec.1 (GMM) Nico Rosberg has admitted he was unsure if Lewis Hamilton would take his ‘backing up’ tactics in Abu Dhabi to the next level.

Hamilton is already under fire for trying to drive the chasing Ferrari and Red Bull into his title nemesis, but Rosberg has said he has no problem with the Briton’s tactics.

“I think it’s a pity that the topic is even discussed,” he said.

“It’s very simple: you can understand the team side, but I also understand Lewis, because it was not just a race win.”

Asked if he would have done the same, Rosberg answered: “This is far too hypothetical, and I also don’t want to contribute to the discussion.”

However, as he celebrated in his home town of Wiesbaden on Wednesday, the German also told the N24 broadcaster: “I didn’t know how far he (Hamilton) would take it.

“Would he turn completely and try to drive me off the track?

“The last two laps were really hard. I saw the two cars behind me and knew that if I made a mistake, all the work of the whole season would be for nothing,” Rosberg added.

He also defended Hamilton, who is being called a ‘bad loser’ by some sections of the F1 world.

“I don’t know exactly how he feels, I only know how I felt after 2014 and 2015,” said Rosberg. “And a defeat like that is hard to digest, so he will need some time.”



