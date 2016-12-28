Stewart says only 5 drivers earn more than him

Dec.28 (GMM) Sir Jackie Stewart claims he earns more than most of the entire F1 grid.
The legend and triple world champion retired as a driver in 1973, but now he continues to play a role through his involvement with bringing big name sponsors to the sport, including Rolex and Heineken.
“I try to give back to formula one what it gave me — success, fame and money,” the Scot told Sonntagsblick newspaper.
So when asked by the veteran F1 correspondent Roger Benoit how many current drivers earn more than him each year, Stewart held up four fingers.
“The two drivers of Mercedes and Ferrari,” he answered.
When reminded about McLaren-Honda’s Fernando Alonso, however, Stewart added: “Yes, then there are five. But I still only need one hand to count them!”
Stewart said one of the most interesting things about the entire 2016 season was Max Verstappen.
“Other than that, it was not very interesting,” he said. “He (Verstappen) reminds me of the first races of Mario Andretti, Jochen Rindt and Francois Cevert. All of them mixed up the business at the time.”
So when asked what is missing in today’s F1, Stewart answered: “Excitement, incidents, failures and accidents.
“You must not misunderstand that. No one wants to see anyone killed, but it’s about the excitement. In my day we had it, but unfortunately many of my rivals paid the ultimate price for that.”
Finally, with this week marking the three year anniversary of Michael Schumacher’s skiing accident, Stewart said that although he lives close to the F1 legend in Switzerland, he knows nothing.
“I have not heard anything. Unfortunately,” he said.
30/03/2016 Stewart says F1 ‘not in crisis’ Mar.30 (GMM) F1 legend Sir Jackie Stewart has played down suggestions the sport he has been involved with for over five decades is broken. "Look, everyone only sees the bad," the triple […]
15/06/2016 F1 sponsor deals ‘better than winning’ – Stewart Jun.15 (GMM) Sir Jackie Stewart says bringing big companies like Heineken into formula one is "even better" than winning world titles.
The F1 legend and triple world champion was […]
23/06/2015 F1 still dangerous – Stewart Jun.23 (GMM) Sir Jackie Stewart has warned F1 drivers that the sport is still dangerous. Kimi Raikkonen headed into the Austrian grand prix arguing that more danger would spice up the […]
15/05/2015 Ecclestone ‘will be replaced’ – Stewart May 15 (GMM) Fernando Alonso, who tested Ayrton Senna's old 1988 car recently, said this week he wishes he had raced in that era. "The cars were more racy," said the McLaren driver, […]
12/07/2016 ‘Ricciardo’s smile now on Verstappen’s face’ Jul.12 (GMM) A season and a half into his meteoric F1 career so far, Max Verstappen is continuing to impress.
In his sixth race since switching from Toro Rosso, the 18-year-old Dutchman […]
30/11/2016 ‘Unwell’ Hamilton quits Abu Dhabi tyre test Nov.30 (GMM) As predicted earlier this week, Lewis Hamilton pulled out of the Pirelli tyre test in Abu Dhabi.
Ahead of the session attended by Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull's 'mule' […]
29/09/2016 F1 pundits eye Hamilton vs Rosberg title battle Sep.29 (GMM) Although Mercedes is on the cusp of wrapping up the constructors' title, the battle for the drivers' crown is still wide open.
Indeed, up and down the pitlane, opinions are […]
23/03/2016 Hamilton could retire with fourth title – Stewart Mar.23 (GMM) One more title could be enough to satisfy Lewis Hamilton's ambition. That is the view of Sir Jackie Stewart, who like Hamilton is a triple world champion. Briton Hamilton […]
10/07/2016 Verstappen progress still impressing F1 paddock Jul.10 (GMM) Max Verstappen is continuing to impress the F1 paddock with his meteoric rise to F1 stardom.
Five races after winning on debut for Red Bull after his Toro Rosso switch, the […]
28/12/2016 Alonso is Vandoorne’s ‘worst enemy’ – Ickx Dec.28 (GMM) Stoffel Vandoorne's "worst enemy" in 2017 will be his highly rated teammate Fernando Alonso.
That is the claim of F1 legend Jacky Ickx, a Belgian driver of the 60s and 70s […]