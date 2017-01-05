Alesi hails Ferrari deal for Giovinazzi

Jan.5 (GMM) Jean Alesi has hailed Ferrari’s decision to sign up an Italian driver for 2017.
GP2 runner-up Antonio Giovinazzi will be the fabled Maranello team’s reserve driver this year, a decision that has pleased former Ferrari star Alesi.
“It’s fantastic,” the Frenchman told La Gazzetta dello Sport, “but it would have been astonishing if Ferrari had allowed such an opportunity to escape.
“Giovinazzi is a well educated young man, which is rare these days, but above all he is an excellent driver,” Alesi added. “He came within a hair of the title in his first GP2 season, now he just needs some good kilometres.”
Another Ferrari junior, meanwhile, is Alesi’s own 17-year-old son Giuliano, but the youngster is staying put for a second season of GP3 this year.
“Working with the (Ferrari) academy is a guarantee,” said 52-year-old Alesi. “Giuliano can develop without rushing.”
Asked, however, if his son might make his breakthrough and test a formula one car this year, Alesi answered with defiance.
“If necessary, I would lay down in front of the box exit!” he exclaimed. “Giuliano can only think of GP3 for now.
“If he wants to get in a F1 car, then we have one at home that he can get in and I will take a photo.”
22/05/2015 Now Hulkenberg linked with Ferrari move May 22 (GMM) The latest name linked with a move to Ferrari is Nico Hulkenberg. Before Kimi Raikkonen was signed for 2014, 27-year-old German Hulkenberg was linked with a move to the […]
12/01/2015 Ferrari spends EUR 40m on new technology – report Jan.12 (GMM) Ferrari is spending a whopping EUR 40 million as it steps up its off-track technology at Maranello. Having struggled in 2014 and subsequently undergone a revolutionary […]
22/08/2015 Ferrari could abandon driver ‘academy’ – report Aug.22 (GMM) Ferrari could be set to abandon its young driver programme. Citing Italian sources, the Finnish newspaper Ilta Sanomat claims that new team president Sergio Marchionne, […]
22/12/2016 Giovinazzi set for Friday drives in 2017 Dec.22 (GMM) New Ferrari reserve Antonio Giovinazzi could be set for some Friday practice outings with Sauber or Haas in 2017.
The great Italian marque has signed the young Italian GP2 […]
28/10/2016 Arrivabene needs help running Ferrari – Ecclestone Oct.28 (GMM) Bernie Ecclestone has advised Ferrari to install an 'advisor' to help Maurizio Arrivabene run the great Italian team.
Having failed to win a title since 2007, the Maranello […]
04/03/2016 Schumacher, Alesi race towards F1 careers Mar.4 (GMM) Two young drivers with famous fathers will charge towards a future career on the F1 grid with strong support in their wake. The most high-profile is Mick Schumacher, the […]
11/09/2015 Region tells Ferrari to ‘do more’ to save Monza Sep.11 (GMM) Regional president Roberto Maroni has once again called on Ferrari to step in to help save the endangered Italian grand prix. Maroni, the head of the Lombardy region, has […]
21/07/2015 Allison vows to ‘finish my work’ at Ferrari Jul.21 (GMM) James Allison has hit back at rumours he might be the victim of Ferrari's new slump. Last week, as the Italian press analysed the apparent dip in Ferrari's 2015 resurgence, […]
20/07/2015 Bianchi plan was Ferrari race seat – Domenicali Jul.20 (GMM) The late Jules Bianchi was destined for a future race seat at Ferrari. That is the claim of the Maranello team's former boss Stefano Domenicali, as the F1 world mourns the […]