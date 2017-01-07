Alternatives quiet over Silverstone news

06/09/2016 Palmer’s father could be British GP saviour Sep.6 (GMM) Jolyon Palmer's father has emerged as a potential saviour for the British grand prix.
F1 business journalist Christian Sylt has reported that the future of the historic race […]
08/11/2016 Silverstone buyout bidders pull out – report Nov.8 (GMM) The future of the British grand prix could be in tatters, in light of the latest news emerging from circuit owner the BRDC.
F1 business journalist Christian Sylt reports that […]
17/02/2016 Racing brother in F1 ‘a dream’ – Palmer Feb.17 (GMM) Going wheel to wheel in F1 with his own brother would be a "dream", Jolyon Palmer has admitted. The son of former F1 driver Jonathan Palmer, 25-year-old Briton Jolyon is […]
30/04/2016 Palmer suspects Nasr-like chassis flaw Apr.30 (GMM) Jolyon Palmer is beginning to suspect a chassis problem may be behind his recent struggle to match his Renault teammates' pace in 2016. After a solid F1 race debut in […]
20/01/2015 Palmer to drive on Fridays for Lotus Jan.20 (GMM) Lotus has signed reigning GP2 champion Jolyon Palmer as its third and reserve driver for 2015. The Enstone team said the 24-year-old Briton, whose father Jonathan is a […]
12/06/2015 Missing practice hurts Grosjean ‘quite a lot’ Jun.12 (GMM) Romain Grosjean admitted recently that sitting out Friday practice sessions this year affects his preparation for races. After some early appearances in 2015, Lotus reserve […]
11/06/2015 Journalists say Horner should be F1 supremo Jun.11 (GMM) Two authoritative F1 correspondents have identified Christian Horner as the ideal man to take charge of the sport's future. Writing in the British newspaper The Times, Kevin […]
15/06/2015 India GP promoter ‘waiting’ for government help Jun.15 (GMM) Sameer Gaur, representing the former Indian grand prix promoter Jaypee, says he is "waiting" for the government to put the F1 race back on track. F1 supremo Bernie […]
21/08/2015 FIA pushing on with technology clampdowns Aug.21 (GMM) F1's new clampdown on race start technology has divided paddock opinion. On the one hand, some say it is a step in the right direction, as Bernie Ecclestone applauded the […]
10/07/2015 Current rules stopping Toyota return – Ecclestone Jul.10 (GMM) The current rulebook is dissuading more carmakers, like Toyota, from entering F1. That is the claim of Bernie Ecclestone, whose solution is simple: "Let's tear the bloody […]