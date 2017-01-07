Alternatives quiet over Silverstone news

Jan.7 (GMM) British motor racing tracks have played down Bernie Ecclestone’s hint they might be in the running to take over the British grand prix.

As it emerged Silverstone was considering breaking its contract, F1 supremo Ecclestone said there are “two other opportunities in England” where the race could take place.

“I’m not going to say where it is,” he told ITV.

However, one circuit, Donington, told the Guardian newspaper: “The board has consistently made it clear that we have no intention of bidding for the British grand prix.”

Another, Rockingham, made a similar comment.

Brands Hatch, owned by Renault driver Jolyon Palmer’s father Jonathan, declined to comment, as did the Circuit of Wales.



Share this story:

Tweet



Email

Print

