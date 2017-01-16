Boullier targets top four for McLaren

Jan.16 (GMM) McLaren is not setting its targets too high for 2017.

That is the news from Eric Boullier, the works Honda-powered team’s boss.

Some are saying that, after a two year struggle with Honda and political strife, 2017 is finally the season in which the famous British team shines again.

But the Spanish newspaper AS quotes Boullier as saying: “Success would be to win.

“But I really want to be pragmatic and not set expectations too high.

“We were ninth in 2015, sixth last year, so I hope to be among the top four this year. We want to win as soon as possible, but I am dealing with reality,” he added.



