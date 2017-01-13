Brundle had heart attack at Monaco GP

Jan.13 (GMM) Former F1 driver Martin Brundle has revealed he suffered a heart attack in the moments after the chequered flag in Monaco this year.
On Thursday at an auto show in England, the 57-year-old explained that as he jogged from his commentary duties for British television to the podium to interview the top three drivers, he suffered a heart attack.
“I had a small heart attack running to do the podium in Monaco,” Brundle confirmed.
He managed to interview the drivers, including winner Lewis Hamilton, but missed the subsequent race in Canada to have a stent inserted in his heart.
But just a few days later, Brundle made the grid for a support race at Le Mans.
“I had bruises coming out of my chest but I thought ‘I love Le Mans, I’m not going to miss this’,” said the former McLaren and Benetton driver.
“I’ll do it again this year if I get half the chance,” Brundle added.
