Ecclestone exit ‘an opportunity’ for F1 – Kaltenborn

Jan.31 (GMM) Monisha Kaltenborn says the departure of F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone could be remembered as a positive “turning point” for the sport.

Kaltenborn runs the small and struggling Sauber team, whose disenchantment with F1’s existing regime prompted it and Force India to lodge a protest with the European Commission.

Now, she has told German radio Deutschlandfunk that “The exit of Bernie Ecclestone is a turning point for the whole of formula one”.

Kaltenborn continued to the Sport am Sonntag programme: “It is a big change when the person who made the final decision on everything is no longer there.”

One major change, she suggested, is likely to be in the area of F1’s broadcast rights, which under Ecclestone’s reign have been “very restrictive”.

“As a team, we cannot use the moving images from the race of our own car, for example — on any medium,” Kaltenborn explained.

“The most important thing is that, as a sport, we can get closer to the fan and be able to communicate.”

Already flagged by F1’s new chief executive Chase Carey are changes to the controversial income distribution system, and even potential spending caps for the teams.

“I see this as all fundamentally positive,” Kaltenborn reacted. “But I am also not so naive as to believe that everything will now be right.

“I think there is a long way to go. But we now have a promising environment, thanks to the new owners,” she added.

As for Ecclestone’s actual removal as CEO, Kaltenborn commented: “I see this less as a relief and more as an opportunity for the whole of formula one.”

Related News

  • 30/09/2015 Ecclestone not worried about ‘strange’ European complaint Sep.30 (GMM) Force India, Sauber and the European Commission have all confirmed reports a formal complaint about formula one has been lodged and received. In their complaint, we can […]
  • 08/10/2015 Podium ‘impossible’ for small teams now – Kaltenborn Oct.8 (GMM) When asked by the German publication Sport Bild how things are going at Sauber, the Swiss team's boss replied: "I can't complain." Monisha Kaltenborn, however, is very much […]
  • 21/09/2016 Wolff not worried about Liberty’s income plans Sep.21 (GMM) Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff says he is not worried about new F1 owner Liberty Media's plans to fundamentally change how prize money is distributed. With the European […]
  • 04/10/2016 Baku race set for 2017 name tweak Oct.4 (GMM) The formula one race on the streets of Baku is set for a name tweak. When the race in the Azerbaijan capital made its F1 debut, promoter Arif Rahimov said the former Soviet […]
  • 16/10/2015 Lauda slams Sauber over European Commission complaint Oct.16 (GMM) Niki Lauda has slammed Sauber after the Swiss team filed a complaint about F1's governance with the European Commission. Sauber chief Monisha Kaltenborn, backed by the […]
  • 08/09/2016 Ecclestone staying as F1 sale announced Sep.8 (GMM) Bernie Ecclestone is staying in formula one, despite earlier speculation that the F1 supremo would be ousted amid the sale deal to Liberty Media. That deal was announced late […]
  • 08/09/2016 Ecclestone staying as F1 sale announced Sep.8 (GMM) Bernie Ecclestone is staying in formula one, despite earlier speculation that the F1 supremo would be ousted amid the sale deal to Liberty Media. That deal was announced late […]
  • 27/01/2017 No proposal for London GP yet – mayor Jan.27 (GMM) A spokesperson says London mayor Sadiq Khan has received no proposal about the possibility of a F1 street race in the city. As he took over from Bernie Ecclestone, new F1 […]
  • 28/12/2016 Schumacher’s son targets F1 title Dec.28 (GMM) Mick Schumacher says he wants to follow in his famous father's footsteps by winning the world championship. "I want to be formula one world champion, like every driver," […]
  • 21/12/2016 Sauber tips Liberty to be fairer to small teams Dec.21 (GMM) Monisha Kaltenborn thinks F1's new owners are sympathetic to the idea of a fairer distribution of power among the teams. So disillusioned with the way prize money and […]