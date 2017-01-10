Ecclestone tells Silverstone to stop complaining

06/01/2017 Silverstone warns it could ‘break’ F1 contract Jan.6 (GMM) A new cloud has moved over the future of the British grand prix.
F1 business journalist Christian Sylt revealed that a letter from Silverstone owner the British Racing […]
12/07/2016 F1 legends tip Hamilton to win title Jul.12 (GMM) Two experienced veterans of the world of formula one are tipping Lewis Hamilton to win a third consecutive world championship in 2016.
Thanks in part to Nico Rosberg's […]
10/07/2016 Verstappen progress still impressing F1 paddock Jul.10 (GMM) Max Verstappen is continuing to impress the F1 paddock with his meteoric rise to F1 stardom.
Five races after winning on debut for Red Bull after his Toro Rosso switch, the […]
02/07/2015 Rosberg keeping focus in Hamilton title fight Jul.2 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton may be in the "public eye", but Nico Rosberg has vowed to keep his eye on the world championship. Bernie Ecclestone said recently Rosberg is "not good for […]
01/05/2016 F1 says Azerbaijan fighting no threat to race May 1 (GMM) F1's governing body as well as supremo Bernie Ecclestone have backed Azerbaijan after declaring local fighting is no risk to the inaugural grand prix in Baku next month. A […]
22/09/2015 Button admits announcement about future imminent Sep.22 (GMM) Jenson Button has admitted he has made a decision about his future in formula one. Multiple British newspapers on Monday claimed F1's veteran of 16 consecutive seasons is […]
30/03/2016 Stewart says F1 ‘not in crisis’ Mar.30 (GMM) F1 legend Sir Jackie Stewart has played down suggestions the sport he has been involved with for over five decades is broken. "Look, everyone only sees the bad," the triple […]
12/07/2016 ‘Ricciardo’s smile now on Verstappen’s face’ Jul.12 (GMM) A season and a half into his meteoric F1 career so far, Max Verstappen is continuing to impress.
In his sixth race since switching from Toro Rosso, the 18-year-old Dutchman […]
23/03/2016 Hamilton could retire with fourth title – Stewart Mar.23 (GMM) One more title could be enough to satisfy Lewis Hamilton's ambition. That is the view of Sir Jackie Stewart, who like Hamilton is a triple world champion. Briton Hamilton […]