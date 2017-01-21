‘Exhausted’ Verstappen training hard for 2017 – father

Jan.21 (GMM) Jos Verstappen says his son Max is training harder than ever for 2017.

Young Verstappen, 19, is touted as a potential title contender for 2017, when the cars will be much more physically demanding to drive.

His father Jos, a former F1 driver, says that is why Max has been quiet in the last few weeks.

“Max is completely exhausted every evening, sitting on the sofa. It’s good,” he chuckled to the Dutch broadcaster Ziggo Sport Totaal. “Then he does not talk so much!

“No, Max is quiet, but I also feel his enthusiasm. Because as far as I know, the expectations at Red Bull Racing are quite high,” Verstappen snr added.

Jos said that although his son is continuing to develop and improve in F1, he is happy to watch from the background, electing not to attend every grand prix.

“My big goal was always to bring Max to formula one,” Jos said. “That’s done. In the meantime, he has established himself as a top driver. My presence is simply not necessary.”

Indeed, Max is now almost completely independent, living alone in Monaco.

“Sure I miss Max,” said Jos. “I recently talked to my daughter about it, that it’s a bit strange that Max is not here. But he now has his own life in Monte Carlo and is extremely busy.

“I’m not worried about Max,” he insisted. “I know he is in very good hands with Red Bull. Everything is superbly organised. He certainly does not need me.

“The change is also positive for me — I am more relaxed than before. Clearly I carefully watch what is going on, but not more.”

Related News

  • 17/11/2016 Verstappen ‘calm’ amid Senna comparisons Nov.17 (GMM) Max Verstappen says he is determined to keep his feet planted amid comparisons with the great Ayrton Senna. Many believe the young Dutchman's performance in Brazil was the […]
  • 23/05/2016 Verstappen says he must stay grounded May 23 (GMM) Max Verstappen is sure becoming F1's youngest ever winner will not go to his head. Hot on the heels of entering the category as the world's first 17-year-old grand prix […]
  • 23/10/2015 Red Bull, Renault ‘talking again’ – Jos Verstappen Oct.23 (GMM) Renault and Red Bull are at least "talking again". That is the news of Jos Verstappen, a former F1 driver who now travels the globe with his son Max. Max, newly 18, drives […]
  • 19/10/2015 Verstappen leaves options open amid Red Bull crisis Oct.19 (GMM) An 18-year-old rookie is clearly the hottest property on F1's driver market. Max Verstappen is under firm contract to Red Bull, but the energy drink company is threatening […]
  • 02/07/2015 Verstappen eyes Le Mans with father Jul.2 (GMM) Max Verstappen could be the next F1 driver heading to Le Mans. Nico Hulkenberg breathed new life into his career by winning the fabled endurance race at the first attempt. […]
  • 31/12/2015 Verstappen sees Vettel as model for F1 success Dec.31 (GMM) In the space of a year, Max Verstappen has set himself apart as a future F1 great. "I myself am surprised by the overtakes he does. He surprises me every time," father Jos, […]
  • 13/05/2016 Verstappen admits father taking step back May 13 (GMM) Max Verstappen has admitted his father Jos may need to take a step back now that he races for Red Bull's senior team. Until now, as the teen sensation honed his craft at […]
  • 06/05/2016 Verstappen not feeling pressure of F1 promotion May 6 (GMM) Max Verstappen insists he is not feeling the heat of his sudden promotion to Red Bull's senior F1 team. That is despite the fact Dr Helmut Marko, Red Bull's notorious driver […]
  • 07/07/2015 Marko hits back at Verstappen rumours Jul.7 (GMM) Dr Helmut Marko has hit back at speculation Red Bull could lose Max Verstappen to a key rival after just a single season in F1. Amid his meteoric debut this year at the […]
  • 07/06/2016 Verstappen takes lesson and new engine to Canada Jun.7 (GMM) With a new engine in his car and a lesson in his pocket, Max Verstappen says he is ready for Montreal. After winning in Barcelona, the 18-year-old came crashing back to earth […]