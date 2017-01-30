Experts doubt Ecclestone will go quietly

Jan.30 (GMM) The F1 world is poised to discover ‘deposed’ supremo Bernie Ecclestone’s next move.
The sport’s long-time but now former chief executive has denied reports he is planning a breakaway series, but some commentators are refusing to believe the 86-year-old Briton will simply fade into the night.
“Why should a man, who has always been the same for 86 years, suddenly say ‘I’ll just go away with this comical new title’?
“Sorry, but this is not Bernie,” said former F1 driver Christian Danner, now a pundit for German television.
“I would not be surprised if something happens in the background and suddenly the whole situation looks completely different,” he told Germany’s motorsport-magazin.com.
The ‘comical’ title given to Ecclestone by Liberty Media is Chairman Emeritas’, but some think Liberty would have been wiser to ensure his role is more hands-on.
“Of course it would be an advantage for Liberty and all of us if we could keep using the expertise of Ecclestone,” Toto Wolff, the Mercedes team boss, told Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung newspaper.
“But it is a tightrope to walk if you want that but also want to emancipate from Ecclestone,” he added.
F1 legend Alain Prost told the Italian newspaper La Repubblica that the Ecclestone era had to end eventually.
“Everything has an end,” he said. “Bernie is 86 years old. It is natural, and even right, that sooner or later his era is over.
“The good news is that I understand that the new owners have a clear idea of what to do and are experts in communication and the show,” Prost added.
27/01/2017 Ecclestone planning F1 ‘breakaway’ – reports Jan.27 (GMM) Mere days after he was "deposed", rumours and reports are swirling that former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone might be planning a breakaway.
The latest real news is that […]
01/11/2016 Brawn signs deal to replace Ecclestone – report Nov.1 (GMM) Ross Brawn has already signed a contract to become F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone's successor.
That is the claim this week of Auto Bild Motorsport, in the wake of reports […]
17/09/2016 F1 teams keen on buying into sport Sep.17 (GMM) F1 teams are open to the concept of buying into the sport's commercial rights.
US media tycoon John Malone's Liberty Media group is taking over from CVC and reportedly wants […]
25/01/2017 Teams turned down offer of F1 shares – Wolff Jan.25 (GMM) F1 teams turned down Liberty Media's offer to become co-owners of the sport.
That is the news from Toto Wolff, boss of the championship winning Mercedes team.
As the […]
05/09/2016 Rumours swirl about Ecclestone’s future Sep.5 (GMM) As big rumours swirl about the sale of F1's commercial rights, Bernie Ecclestone has named a potential successor as chief executive.
At Monza, speculation swirled in the […]
21/09/2016 Wolff not worried about Liberty’s income plans Sep.21 (GMM) Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff says he is not worried about new F1 owner Liberty Media's plans to fundamentally change how prize money is distributed.
With the European […]
24/01/2017 F1 supremo Ecclestone ‘dismissed’ Jan.24 (GMM) F1 chief executive Bernie Ecclestone has been officially ousted.
The news came as the sport's new owner Liberty Media announced it has completed its F1 takeover, installing […]
27/01/2017 Ecclestone denies ‘breakaway’ series claims Jan.28 (GMM) Former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone has denied reports he is planning to set up a 'breakaway' series.
Authoritative sources had hinted at the 86-year-old's move, perhaps […]
04/11/2016 Brawn to be new F1 supremo ‘nonsense’ – Ecclestone Nov.4 (GMM) Bernie Ecclestone has moved to put a lid on speculation he is about to lose his spot at the very top of F1.
Reports this week suggested former Ferrari and Mercedes chief Ross […]
04/09/2016 Sale of F1 by CVC definitely done – reports Sep.4 (GMM) The deal is definitely done on the sale of F1's majority stake by current owners CVC, according to multiple authoritative publications.
Auto Motor und Sport (Germany), La […]