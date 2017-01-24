F1 supremo Ecclestone ‘dismissed’

04/09/2016 Sale of F1 by CVC definitely done – reports Sep.4 (GMM) The deal is definitely done on the sale of F1's majority stake by current owners CVC, according to multiple authoritative publications.
Auto Motor und Sport (Germany), La […]
24/11/2016 20 races for 2017 as Germany scrapped Nov.24 (GMM) F1's race calendar for 2017 is set to shrink from 21 to 20 grands prix.
Auto Motor und Sport reports that the German grand prix at Hockenheim will be scratched, with teams […]
16/01/2015 2015 race deal not done yet – Hockenheim Jan.16 (GMM) Hockenheim's circuit boss has warned that a deal to host the German grand prix this year has not yet been reached. F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone said on Thursday that, amid […]
30/01/2015 Ecclestone doubts Germany to host 2015 race Jan.30 (GMM) Bernie Ecclestone estimates Germany's chances of staying on the 2015 calendar at "less than 50 per cent". The Nurburgring was due to return to the schedule in 2015, but […]
08/09/2016 Ecclestone staying as F1 sale announced Sep.8 (GMM) Bernie Ecclestone is staying in formula one, despite earlier speculation that the F1 supremo would be ousted amid the sale deal to Liberty Media.
That deal was announced late […]
22/12/2015 Even Hockenheim future in doubt – Ecclestone Dec.22 (GMM) The fate of the German grand prix is also in doubt beyond 2018, Bernie Ecclestone has warned. After a controversial absence this year, the country is returning to the […]
20/01/2017 Liberty urges teams to buy into F1 Jan.20 (GMM) New F1 owner Liberty Media has urged the teams to buy into the sport.
Earlier this week, we reported that because the share offer would not include actual voting rights on […]
26/09/2016 Zak Brown, Agag linked with F1 roles Sep.26 (GMM) F1 sponsorship guru Zak Brown is lining up a top job in the sport, according to the respected business outlet Sky News.
Journalist Mark Kleinman, who has predicted many key […]