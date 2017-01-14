Haas blocks early F1 payment for Force India – report

Jan.14 (GMM) Force India has suffered a financial blow ahead of the 2017 season.

That is the claim of Germany’s Auto Bild, reporting that the Silverstone based team made an application to Bernie Ecclestone for an advance in its prize money.

But Force India was turned down “because Haas voted against it”, the report said.

Normally, teams are paid their official F1 money in May, but having suffered cash flow issues in the past, Force India applied for an advance.

“Auto Bild has learned that (American F1 team) Haas refused to give approval for the advanced payment, although all the other teams gave the green light,” the report added.



