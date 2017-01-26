I can deal with Mercedes pressure – Bottas

Jan.26 (GMM) Valtteri Bottas says he knows how to deal with the pressure of his new assignment in the cockpit of now-retired reigning world champion Nico Rosberg.
The Finn said it was not too difficult to make the decision to leave the comfort of Williams to switch to F1’s dominant German team for 2017.
“Both teams want to win races and be successful,” he told the Finnish broadcaster MTV, “but what really convinced me is that Mercedes is still really hungry to succeed.
“Although they’ve won all the championships for the past three years, it is still not enough.”
With a great opportunity, however, comes great pressure for the 27-year-old, who will be paired with triple world champion Lewis Hamilton and needing to prove himself to Mercedes with a mere one-year contract.
Bottas said: “It would be very easy to take a lot of pressure and stress yourself. But in formula one I have noticed that if pressure piles up, it only does you harm.
“My goals are always so high – I set the bar really high – so I believe that if the pressure comes, it is mostly from me rather than the outside.
“I want to win races and championships and in that sense the objective is not changing. I have huge support from the team and that will certainly help me in every situation,” he added.
Bottas admits he starts 2017 needing to quickly adjust to a new environment, but insisted: “My task is still to drive the car as hard as I can. That will never change.”
09/01/2017 Hakkinen confirms Bottas negotiations Jan.9 (GMM) Valtteri Bottas' next step in formula one will be known "in good time" before pre-season testing begins late next month.
That is the news from Mika Hakkinen, the former […]
18/01/2017 Rosberg “curious” to watch successor Bottas Jan.18 (GMM) World champion Nico Rosberg says he is looking forward to seeing a "great battle" between Mercedes' new driving duo in 2017.
After an eleventh hour scrabble to replace […]
12/04/2016 Bottas to keep approach despite Hamilton crash Apr.12 (GMM) Valtteri Bottas insists he will not alter his racing style, even though he crashed with reigning champion Lewis Hamilton in Bahrain. The Finn had to serve a drive-through […]
27/04/2015 Mercedes denies Hamilton has signed 2016 deal Apr.27 (GMM) Mercedes has denied reports suggesting Lewis Hamilton has finally signed his long-awaited contract extension. Germany's Sport Bild said the reigning world champion and 2015 […]
19/01/2017 Surer unsure Bottas can challenge Hamilton Jan.19 (GMM) Former F1 driver Marc Surer hopes Valtteri Bottas is up to the task of taking on triple world champion Lewis Hamilton in 2017.
Some, like the now German-language commentator […]
22/12/2016 Mercedes, Hamilton baulked at Wehrlein solution Dec.22 (GMM) It is now almost certain that Mercedes will head into 2017 with Valtteri Bottas as Lewis Hamilton's new teammate.
Authoritative reports say Felipe Massa has agreed to scrap […]
22/12/2016 Mercedes, Hamilton baulked at Wehrlein solution Dec.22 (GMM) It is now almost certain that Mercedes will head into 2017 with Valtteri Bottas as Lewis Hamilton's new teammate.
Authoritative reports say Felipe Massa has agreed to scrap […]
26/07/2016 Villeneuve tips Rosberg for 2016 title Jul.26 (GMM) Jacques Villeneuve thinks Nico Rosberg will bounce back from losing his world championship lead for the first time in 2016.
Rosberg's Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton has […]
29/11/2016 Rosberg tells F1 to ‘drop’ Hamilton controversy Nov.29 (GMM) World champion Nico Rosberg says F1 should "drop" the current discussion about teammate Lewis Hamilton's tactics in Abu Dhabi.
Hamilton is being criticised, and Mercedes is […]
11/03/2015 Rosberg vows to improve wheel-to-wheel skills Mar.11 (GMM) Nico Rosberg has identified wheel-to-wheel combat as his main weakness alongside reigning world champion and teammate Lewis Hamilton. With their dominant 2014 Mercedes, the […]