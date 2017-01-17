Last pieces of 2017 puzzle in place

Jan.17 (GMM) The last major pieces of the 2017 grid have fallen into place.
Mercedes announced that Valtteri Bottas is joining the reigning world champions, Williams said Felipe Massa will replace the Finn, while the Mercedes junior Pascal Wehrlein’s Sauber deal was also unveiled.
“I must thank Williams for their cooperation in allowing Valtteri to make this move — and also Monisha (Kaltenborn) and Sauber for their patience during the past weeks,” said Mercedes boss Toto Wolff.
It also emerges that Wolff has ended his management relationship with Bottas to avoid any conflict of interest, while world champion Rosberg will work as a Mercedes ambassador in 2017.
“We know that we are already behind the curve in terms of preparations for the new season, so we’ve got a busy programme to get him integrated into the team,” said Wolff, referring to Bottas.
For his part, 27-year-old Bottas said he is looking forward to being triple world champion Lewis Hamilton’s teammate, and expects “no issues” between them.
He is also targeting the 2017 title.
“Being in this kind of team, you can’t target anything else,” said the Finn.
As for Massa, the Brazilian had actually retired at the end of last season, so he played down any suggestion his heart might not be in it in 2017.
“I would not have returned for any other team,” said the 35-year-old.
Massa told Brazil’s Globo: “I got a call from Claire Williams asking if I would stay at Williams.
“Since I said that I was leaving F1 only because I did not have a good team, and Claire’s invitation was a change in that scenario, it was not difficult to come to terms.”
19/12/2016 Wehrlein more ‘risky’ than Bottas – Rosberg Dec.19 (GMM) Nico Rosberg says Mercedes should consider taking the "risk" of signing up German youngster Pascal Wehrlein to replace him for 2017.
The German team will use the full […]
22/12/2016 Mercedes, Hamilton baulked at Wehrlein solution Dec.22 (GMM) It is now almost certain that Mercedes will head into 2017 with Valtteri Bottas as Lewis Hamilton's new teammate.
Authoritative reports say Felipe Massa has agreed to scrap […]
22/12/2016 Mercedes, Hamilton baulked at Wehrlein solution Dec.22 (GMM) It is now almost certain that Mercedes will head into 2017 with Valtteri Bottas as Lewis Hamilton's new teammate.
Authoritative reports say Felipe Massa has agreed to scrap […]
07/12/2016 Wolff wanted midfield team for Wehrlein in 2017 Dec.7 (GMM) Toto Wolff says it would be better if Pascal Wehrlein got another "year or two" to develop at a midfield team before stepping up at Mercedes.
The German camp is currently […]
30/09/2016 Hamilton respects Rosberg more now – Wolff Sep.30 (GMM) Toto Wolff thinks world champion Lewis Hamilton respects Nico Rosberg more than ever in 2016.
"I think the respect was always there," the Mercedes team boss told German […]
24/12/2015 Rosberg contract talks only in summer – Wolff Dec.24 (GMM) Toto Wolff says there is no guarantee Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton will be paired together beyond 2016. Rosberg, for a start, has a contract only until the end of next […]
26/07/2016 Villeneuve tips Rosberg for 2016 title Jul.26 (GMM) Jacques Villeneuve thinks Nico Rosberg will bounce back from losing his world championship lead for the first time in 2016.
Rosberg's Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton has […]
23/10/2016 Lauda hits out at Ecclestone’s Rosberg comments Oct.23 (GMM) Niki Lauda has hit out at F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone, insisting his recent comments about Nico Rosberg are "very unfair".
As Rosberg closes on his first title, Ecclestone […]
20/12/2016 Hamilton wants to keep same crew Dec.20 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton says he wants to keep his entire crew of mechanics and engineers for 2017.
Throughout this year, a bone of contention between Mercedes and the triple world […]