Lost money hurt Manor survival chances – owner

26/11/2016 Owner admits Manor investor deal ‘agreed’ Nov.26 (GMM) F1 backmarker Manor is in the process of being sold, current owner Stephen Fitzpatrick admitted in Abu Dhabi.
Reports have been circulating that, faced with losing millions […]
06/01/2017 Manor to enter administration again Jan.6 (GMM) Manor is once again facing the prospect of collapse, according to authoritative British media reports on Friday.
The well-connected Sky News, as well as the BBC, claim that […]
08/11/2016 Rosberg keeping eyes off the prize in Brazil Nov.8 (GMM) Nico Rosberg is determined to keep his eyes off the prize as he charges for the world championship this weekend in Brazil.
While teammate Lewis Hamilton is back in top form, […]
27/04/2016 Manor founder John Booth joins Toro Rosso Apr.27 (GMM) John Booth is returning to formula one. At the end of last season, the Manor founder and boss left the F1 backmarker, with Stephen Fitzpatrick having rescued the team […]
19/11/2015 Wurz and Whitmarsh say no to Manor boss role Nov.19 (GMM) Alex Wurz and Martin Whitmarsh have each denied suggestions they might be set to succeed John Booth as Manor's new team boss. The British backmarker has already replaced the […]
06/05/2015 New Manor car not due until Belgium – report May 6 (GMM) Another half a dozen races may pass before Manor is ready to debut a 2015 car. So far in 2015, the former Marussia team has fought back from near collapse and administration […]
05/03/2015 Manor heads for Melbourne with $92m budget Mar.5 (GMM) Set to race as 'Manor Marussia', the backmarker almost collapsed but will return with a $92 million budget in 2015, it emerged on Wednesday. At a launch event in London, the […]
05/03/2015 Manor still in race to reach Melbourne Mar.5 (GMM) Manor must still clear high hurdles as it bids to return to F1 this year. While the former Marussia team's quest for Melbourne was officially launched at an event in London […]
28/03/2015 Next hurdle for Manor is 107pc qualifying rule Mar.28 (GMM) After the silence of Melbourne, Manor finally got its engines running in Malaysia. The resurrected Marussia team cited software problems two weeks ago, but were warned by […]
05/03/2015 King denies eyeing Ecclestone’s job Mar.5 (GMM) Justin King on Wednesday played down suggestions his new role at Manor is a stepping stone to F1's top job. Already last year, the former Sainsbury's chief was named as a […]