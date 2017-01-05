Merhi not impressed by Verstappen hype

31/10/2016 Mexican drama explodes behind Hamilton win Oct.31 (GMM) The drama was behind Lewis Hamilton as the Briton kept his world championship hopes just alive in Mexico.
Teammate Nico Rosberg, however, duly finished second, meaning that […]
24/05/2015 Hamilton right to be ‘angry’ – Wolff May 24 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton is right to be "angry" after Mercedes cost him the Monaco win. That was the admission of team boss Toto Wolff after a catastrophic strategic mistake in the […]
01/11/2016 Verstappen will not spoil title battle – manager Nov.1 (GMM) Max Verstappen's manager has denied the controversial young Dutchman will interfere with the outcome of the world championship.
The 19-year-old incurred the wrath not only of […]
01/12/2016 Hamilton will not quit Mercedes – Hill Dec.1 (GMM) Damon Hill has rubbished rumours Lewis Hamilton might quit Mercedes.
In Abu Dhabi, Hamilton refused to comment on speculation he almost quit after his collision with teammate […]
05/05/2015 Lauda tips Mercedes to keep ‘small’ advantage May 5 (GMM) Niki Lauda is expecting Mercedes to maintain a "small" advantage at best over title challenger Ferrari in 2015. The German camp has admitted that the level of Ferrari's […]
16/12/2016 Vettel emerging as Mercedes favourite for 2018 Dec.16 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel is emerging as a favourite to become Nico Rosberg's longer term replacement at Mercedes.
But the German has said he is definitely not leaving his Ferrari […]
26/07/2016 Vettel backs Hamilton over yellow flags Jul.26 (GMM) Claims Lewis Hamilton triggered the late stewards investigation into teammate Nico Rosberg's pole position have been played down.
Even after the reigning world champion won […]
03/02/2015 Vettel pace raises hopes of Ferrari revival Feb.3 (GMM) Ferrari is emerging as a shock contender to take on mighty title defenders Mercedes in 2015. After Nico Rosberg stunned the paddock with his 157 laps on the W06's debut on […]
28/04/2015 Rosberg ‘didn’t care’ as he attacked in Bahrain Apr.28 (GMM) Nico Rosberg says he has changed tack after complaining about teammate Lewis Hamilton's driving in the recent Chinese grand prix. The German had accused his Mercedes […]
12/10/2015 Ferrari admits real focus now on 2016 and beyond Oct.12 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel is still in the hunt, but Ferrari's realistic hopes are now firmly set on a proper title challenge for 2016. Indeed, while Vettel actually overtook Nico […]