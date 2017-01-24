No regrets after saying ‘no’ to F1 – Rossi

03/04/2016 Mercedes open to MotoGP test for Hamilton Apr.3 (GMM) Mercedes has opened the door for a potential MotoGP test for the team's reigning world champion Lewis Hamilton. Last year, the Briton said: "When my dad bought me my first […]
20/11/2015 2016 title battle is on already – Rosberg Nov.20 (GMM) At a sponsor event this week, a Spanish reporter put it to Nico Rosberg that after two consecutive title defeats to Lewis Hamilton, 2016 may be a case of 'third time lucky'. […]
16/12/2016 Valentino Rossi almost switched to F1 – father Dec.16 (GMM) Valentino Rossi's father has admitted the MotoGP legend came "very, very close" to switching to formula one a decade ago.
Graziano Rossi, himself a former international […]
10/01/2017 Rossi ‘logical choice’ for Mercedes – Zanardi Jan.10 (GMM) Mercedes should have been braver and signed MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi for 2017.
That is the view of former F1 driver Alex Zanardi, amid news the German team will almost […]
05/12/2016 Valentino Rossi says Wolff ‘has my number’ Dec.5 (GMM) The rumours linking potential names with Nico Rosberg's newly vacant 2017 seat are getting wilder by the moment.
MotoGP rider Valentino Rossi, who strongly flirted with a […]
07/12/2015 Alonso sure sabbatical rumours to continue Dec.7 (GMM) Fernando Alonso says he will be on the grid in 2016. McLaren supremo Ron Dennis caused a stir at the Abu Dhabi season finale recently when he hinted Spaniard Alonso, arguably […]
15/12/2015 Look to MotoGP for new F1 rules model – Marchionne Dec.15 (GMM) F1 should look to the two-wheeled world of MotoGP for a system of simpler rules. That is the claim of Ferrari president Sergio Marchionne, who said the status quo in formula […]
22/05/2015 Now Hulkenberg linked with Ferrari move May 22 (GMM) The latest name linked with a move to Ferrari is Nico Hulkenberg. Before Kimi Raikkonen was signed for 2014, 27-year-old German Hulkenberg was linked with a move to the […]
29/09/2016 Three ‘provisional’ races on 2017 calendar Sep.29 (GMM) Three of the 21 grands prix scheduled for 2017 have been given only provisional status on the newly-published race calendar.
On the whole, there are few surprises and no new […]
09/06/2016 2017 ‘very important’ for Alonso, McLaren and F1 Jun.9 (GMM) Fernando Alonso says 2017 will be an "important year" for many reasons.
We have already quoted the Spaniard this week as declaring that if he does not enjoy the faster and […]