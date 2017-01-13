One week rescue deadline set for Manor

06/01/2017 Manor to enter administration again Jan.6 (GMM) Manor is once again facing the prospect of collapse, according to authoritative British media reports on Friday.
The well-connected Sky News, as well as the BBC, claim that […]
21/01/2015 Rumour – Haas to rescue Marussia for 2015 Jan.21 (GMM) Is Gene Haas the mysterious investor looking into rescuing Marussia? The Nascar team co-owner, who is entering formula one in 2016, is already linked with the ailing […]
09/03/2015 Taxman voted against Manor return – report Mar.9 (GMM) The British government did not support Marussia's F1 revival. Now reborn as Manor Marussia, the outfit is touching down in Melbourne this week having emerged from […]
22/01/2015 Ecclestone hopeful but Haas not rescuing Marussia Jan.22 (GMM) The new 2016 team Haas has denied rumours it is the mystery investor looking into rescuing Marussia. American Gene Haas, also the owner of a Nascar team, has acquired the […]
25/02/2015 Force India sets Friday debut for delayed 2015 car Feb.25 (GMM) Force India has finally released a picture of its long-delayed 2015 car. Amid rumours of financial and supplier trouble, the Silverstone based team was missing at the first […]
19/01/2015 Marussia in ‘advanced’ rescue talks Jan.19 (GMM) Marussia and its administrators has confirmed an auction of team equipment has been postponed due to rescue talks with a potential investor. Earlier on Monday, it emerged […]
15/12/2015 Williams to run Jaguar’s Formula E team Dec.15 (GMM) F1 team Williams will run a new Formula E outfit for Jaguar Land Rover, the Indian-owned British carmaker. Williams "will be responsible for the operational running of the […]
05/02/2015 End of the line as Caterham plans assets auction Feb.5 (GMM) Caterham is finally reaching the end of the line, as administrators decide to auction the backmarker's assets. Just as hope rises for F1's other ailing team, Manor, it […]
18/01/2015 Last hours approach for ailing Marussia Jan.18 (GMM) The eleventh hour is fast approaching for Marussia. Now called Manor, the name of the operating company, the backmarker team is in administration and fast shedding its […]
20/02/2015 Manor takes another step to salvation Feb.20 (GMM) Manor, the reborn Marussia team, took a step back from administration on Thursday. We reported earlier that the ailing backmarker's administrators would on Thursday issue a […]