Renault to launch on February 21

Jan.7 (GMM) Renault has become the fourth F1 team to reveal a 2017 car launch date.

But, out of Force India, Mercedes and Ferrari, the French team will actually be the first to launch, on February 21.

A location for the Enstone based team’s reveal was not divulged.

“I’m really excited to be a part of the Renault family,” Force India refugee Nico Hulkenberg said in an official video released earlier this week.



