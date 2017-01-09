Rosberg to watch Melbourne from the couch

Jan.9 (GMM) Nico Rosberg has no plans for the 2017 season opener in March except for “sitting on a couch”.
“I’m just going to be at home, sitting on a couch, watching TV,” the reigning world champion, who stunned the F1 world by quitting just days after winning his first title, told CNN.
Former Mercedes driver Rosberg, however, admitted that watching Melbourne on television as the new champion is “going to be strange”.
But “I’ll be excited to see the new cars and the battles. I’ll definitely be following,” Rosberg added.
Some have surmised that Rosberg only ever intended to emulate his father’s achievement of winning the title before retiring, while others think he baulked at the extraordinary pressure of taking on Lewis Hamilton.
“The pressure and the intensity were unbelievable,” Rosberg admits. “There were some really hard moments along the way.
“To lose to Lewis in the two championships prior was very, very tough,” he said. “It’s really not easy to handle.
“Even when I crossed the line (in Abu Dhabi) I wasn’t happy. I was relieved in the first instance.”
So for now he will be happy to watch Melbourne from home, albeit indicating that he wants to return to F1 with a role in the future.
“I want to be involved in the sport in some way,” Rosberg said. “I know I’ll be a fan of our sport.”
But as for racing, he insists it’s over for now.
“I have a go-kart in the south of France so if I feel the need to drive, I just go up there with friends,” he said. “Apart from that, nothing at the moment.
“What I need is competition. There are other sports I also have passion for. I know that even if I play tennis I can get a similar sort of thrill and fun out of it. So let’s see.”
02/12/2016 Rosberg not commenting on Hamilton quit reports Dec.2 (GMM) New world champion Nico Rosberg this week did not want to comment on the latest rumours surrounding his teammate Lewis Hamilton.
Following his title defeat to Rosberg, […]
20/02/2016 Mercedes happy after 2016 car debut Feb.20 (GMM) Nico Rosberg gave Mercedes' new 2016 car an early thumbs-up on Friday. On Silverstone's short layout, the German driver was the first at the wheel of the W07 during a 100 […]
01/12/2016 Rosberg unsure how far Hamilton tactics would go Dec.1 (GMM) Nico Rosberg has admitted he was unsure if Lewis Hamilton would take his 'backing up' tactics in Abu Dhabi to the next level.
Hamilton is already under fire for trying to […]
26/11/2016 Hamilton lost focus in 2016 – Leinders Nov.26 (GMM) Former F1 tester Bas Leinders thinks Lewis Hamilton lost focus earlier in 2016.
In Abu Dhabi, Hamilton has hinted that his likely title defeat to Nico Rosberg on Sunday […]
22/11/2016 Vandoorne can be F1’s ‘next Verstappen’ – Boutsen Nov.22 (GMM) F1 might be about to discover its next Max Verstappen-like sensation.
That is the claim of former F1 driver and three-time winner Thierry Boutsen, who raced in the 80s and […]
26/09/2016 Abu Dhabi boss hopes for title finale fight Sep.26 (GMM) Abu Dhabi's F1 boss is hoping the 2016 world championship goes right down to the wire.
Mercedes' Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton are separated by just 8 points with 6 races […]
30/11/2016 F1 drivers back Hamilton amid controversy Nov.30 (GMM) F1 drivers past and present have leapt to the defence of Lewis Hamilton, as the controversy about his 'backing up' tactics in Abu Dhabi continues.
Mercedes is contemplating […]
13/11/2016 Eyes turn to the skies for Brazil title fight Nov.13 (GMM) Eyes are turning to the skies as a decisive day in the 2016 world champion prepares to dawn in Brazil.
If Nico Rosberg wins at Interlagos, he will be the world champion, but […]