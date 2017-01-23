Sainz snr says Red Bull ‘not bad guys’

10/10/2016 Red Bull blocked Renault move for Sainz – father Oct.10 (GMM) Red Bull blocked Carlos Sainz's move to Renault for 2017, according to the Spanish driver's well-known father.
Sainz senior, a world rally champion, appeared on Spanish […]
16/02/2015 Sainz happy to be in Verstappen’s shade Feb.16 (GMM) Carlos Sainz jr insists he is happy to be in the shade of his high-profile Toro Rosso teammate. Spaniard Sainz, whose father and namesake is the world rally legend, is […]
17/01/2017 ‘Angry’ Sainz also ‘patient’ for future Jan.17 (GMM) Carlos Sainz has admitted he is "angry" but also "patient", as his career stalls for now at Toro Rosso.
Actually, the Spaniard had a very good 2016 season, but it was his […]
11/10/2016 Sainz ‘as good as Verstappen’ – Rosberg Oct.11 (GMM) Carlos Sainz is as good as Max Verstappen and deserves a "good car".
That is the view of 2016 championship favourite Nico Rosberg, who was asked about the burgeoning career […]
12/01/2017 ‘Mentor’ Alonso helped me thrive in F1 – Sainz Jan.12 (GMM) Carlos Sainz has singled out fellow Spaniard Fernando Alonso as one of the most influential figures in his rise to formula one.
Although former Toro Rosso teammate Max […]
20/12/2016 Sainz says no Mercedes move for 2017 Dec.20 (GMM) Carlos Sainz has ruled himself out of the running to replace Nico Rosberg at Mercedes.
Some pundits, like the British commentator Martin Brundle, have said that […]
10/04/2015 Toro Rosso car ‘as good as Williams’ – Sainz Apr.10 (GMM) Carlos Sainz says Toro Rosso must capitalise on its strong start to the 2015 season. The Spaniard, and his fellow rookie teammate Max Verstappen, have had a strong start as […]
16/01/2017 Renault will help Red Bull close gap – Mateschitz Jan.16 (GMM) Renault will help Red Bull "get closer" to Mercedes in 2017.
That is the claim of Dietrich Mateschitz, the low-profile billionaire founder and owner of Red Bull Racing and […]
21/12/2016 Red Bull did not consider Sainz release Dec.21 (GMM) Carlos Sainz says his Red Bull bosses didn't even contemplate letting him go to Mercedes for 2017.
The British press in particular had identified the Toro Rosso-racing […]
05/01/2015 Sainz’s father says surname no ticket to F1 Jan.5 (GMM) Carlos Sainz insists his famous name alone did not power his 20-year-old son all the way to formula one. Carlos Sainz jr, the new reigning Formula Renault 3.5 champion, will […]