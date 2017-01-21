Silverstone denies GP axe decision made

Jan.21 (GMM) Silverstone has rejected reports it has already decided to drop the British grand prix after 2019.
A report in the Sun newspaper this week quoted a source at the track-owning British Racing Drivers’ Club (BRDC) as saying Silverstone “will definitely drop” the race.
But the BRDC has now released an official statement saying those reports are “speculative and wrong”.
“We will be considering over the next six months if we should give notice of our intention to exercise the break clause in our contract at the end of 2019. No decision has been made, or will be made, until mid-July,” said chairman John Grant.
“Our objective is to preserve the British grand prix at Silverstone for many years to come but, of course, we can only do this if it makes economic sense,” he added.
19/01/2017 Silverstone ‘will drop’ British GP – source Jan.19 (GMM) Bad news is still flowing out of Silverstone, the embattled current venue of the historic British grand prix.
Recently, the track-owning British Racing Drivers' Club (BRDC) […]
14/01/2017 Better news about British GP future Jan.14 (GMM) Silverstone's owner is now more confident about the future of the British grand prix.
The chairman of the track-owning British Racing Drivers' Club (BRDC), John Grant, […]
06/09/2016 Palmer’s father could be British GP saviour Sep.6 (GMM) Jolyon Palmer's father has emerged as a potential saviour for the British grand prix.
F1 business journalist Christian Sylt has reported that the future of the historic race […]
06/01/2017 Silverstone warns it could ‘break’ F1 contract Jan.6 (GMM) A new cloud has moved over the future of the British grand prix.
F1 business journalist Christian Sylt revealed that a letter from Silverstone owner the British Racing […]
07/07/2016 Button not thinking British GP to be last Jul.7 (GMM) Jenson Button insists he is not heading into the British grand prix thinking it could be his last home race.
But the F1 veteran, who is F1's longest-serving active driver, […]
08/07/2016 ‘Frail’ Murray Walker to sit out British GP Jul.8 (GMM) Legendary former F1 commentator Murray Walker will be a rare absentee at the British grand prix this weekend.
The iconic Briton is synonymous with the sport after serving for […]
11/05/2015 Hockenheim not ‘bad guys’ after German GP axe May 11 (GMM) The sorry saga of the now-axed 2015 German grand prix has nothing to do with Hockenheim. That is the claim of circuit chief Georg Seiler, after some F1 fans and even […]
22/11/2016 Malaysia to axe GP after 2018 Nov.22 (GMM) Malaysia will host its twentieth and final grand prix at Sepang in 2018.
The country's tourism minister Nazri Abdul Aziz told the state-run Bernama news agency that the […]
27/07/2016 Officials admit German GP future in doubt Jul.27 (GMM) After a gap year, the German grand prix might be back this weekend but the future of the country's place on the calendar remains in doubt.
It was the Nurburgring that caused […]
17/07/2015 2015 Russia GP set for financial collapse Jul.17 (GMM) This year's Russian grand prix is in danger of last-minute collapse, Russian media and Germany's Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper report. Sochi is scheduled to host […]